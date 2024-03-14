Why Retail Media Networks Are at an Inflection Point

Retail media networks (RMNs) are garnering big buzz and, in some cases, big bucks. Consulting firm McKinsey, for example, projects that RMNs will rack up $100 billion in advertising by 2027.

While brands and retailers are investigating and investing in these technologies to target consumers, a new survey from Inmar Intelligence and Ascendant Network shows that there are some growing pains accompanying the growth potential with these technologies. For example, even as spending on retail media leaped 50% in the fourth quarter of 2023, the line items around them aren't always clear.

“There are a lot of topics around RMNs, and there is a huge one around where the money will come from,” Leah Logan, general manager of retail media at Inmar Intelligence, told Progressive Grocer in a recent interview. “I think we all believe in the growth of RMNs, but there are mixed opinions on where it will be budgeted.” In some cases, she adds, investment could come from a national media budget, and in others, monies could be taken from trade budgets or shopper budgets.

On that point, the report surmises that some of the money will come from organic growth in digital spend, a shift from other segments like traditional print media, linear TV and less effective digital media efforts. The allocation of trade dollars may move around a bit to help shore up retail media efforts.

Wherever budgets land, it’s clear that retailers and CPGs see value in RMNs. Fielded last fall among RMN general managers and CMOs at CPGs, the survey found that many drivers are fueling the pursuit of RMNs. More than half of those polled (55%) said that the ability reach new or incremental audiences is the main reason for investing in such technologies, followed by the ability to leverage retailers’ first-party data (52%), the strong performance of RMNs (48%), access to highly engaged audiences at the point of sale (45%) and the ability to leverage customer data and knowledge (45%).