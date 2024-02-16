Giant Eagle’s Retail Media Network Adds Audio Content

Giant Eagle's retail media network, Leap, is adding ways to connect with shoppers in store by partnering with music and video provider Stingray.

Giant Eagle’s retail media network, Leap Media Group, is adding to its mix of content. The company is teaming up with music and video content distributor Stingray to engage shoppers through audio advertising solutions.

The audio solutions are designed to connect brands to high-intent shoppers during the in-store journey. The partnership also allows Leap to showcase new offerings from Giant Eagle and its partners to customers beyond the e-commerce environment.

“This partnership will enable Leap users to provide impactful, personalized audio advertising to customers while in-store,” said Joell Robinson, Giant Eagle’s senior director of Leap Media and Sales. “Helping our brand partners provide value to customers through exceptional, seamless shopping experiences is a priority for Leap, and we’re looking forward to adding Stingray’s solutions to enhance our capabilities.”

Added Nancy Perkins, SVP of Stingray Advertising: "The addition of Giant Eagle to our retail audio advertising network demonstrates our commitment to expanding our reach across diverse retail categories and geographic regions. We're excited to partner with Giant Eagle and provide them the opportunity to engage with shoppers in a contextually relevant way through our innovative audio advertising solutions."

According to Stingray, its network reaches customers across 23,600 grocery, superstore, pharmacy and discount store locations. Giant Eagle’s Leap Media Group encompasses the retailer’s online properties, app and more than 470 stores.

Giant Eagle operates approximately 480 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The company is No. 40 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.