Wakefern Rolls Out Omnichannel Retail Media Network

Retailer cooperative Wakefern Food Corp. has launched Wakefern Media Exchange, an omnichannel retail media network to help consumer brands maximize their advertising investments across on-site and off-site media channels through a single platform. By combining planning, activation and measurement controls for in-store marketing and on-site and off-site media buying, Wakefern Media Exchange aims to improve the shopping experience while expanding advertising opportunities for brands of all sizes. Wakefern Media Exchange enables advertisers to showcase products and messaging tailored to shoppers’ needs and preferences.

Powered by Inmar Intelligence, the platform facilitates seamless interactions with Wakefern advertisers through managed service or self-service buying models. It includes such user-friendly features as Smart Mode and creative templates for easy campaign setup and launch. By consolidating on-site and off-site media in one platform, Wakefern Media Exchange and Inmar Intelligence can help brands create integrated advertising strategies across channels, boosting efficiency and ensuring impactful reach to Wakefern’s shopper base. Additionally, automated reporting features offer comprehensive and custom insights into campaign performance against key performance indicators.

[Read more: Why Retail Media Networks Are at an Inflection Point]

“We’re excited to unveil our new omnichannel retail media network powered by Inmar Intelligence,” said Ranjana Choudhry, Wakefern’s VP of advertising. “Our focus is always on understanding and exceeding our customers’ expectations, and Wakefern Media Exchange enables us to connect advertisers with customers in a way that enhances their shopping experience. With Inmar Intelligence’s self-service ad technology, we’re also streamlining the advertiser experience and unlocking opportunities for brands of all sizes to connect with shoppers in a controlled and transparent way. We look forward to continuing to innovate new ways to fulfill the needs of our advertising partners and shoppers.”

The platform also includes Inmar’s self-service Offer Media tool within the intuitive user interface (UI), permitting users to launch off-site media campaigns in just minutes, generating awareness of digital coupons. The UI streamlines campaign setup by pulling in offer details and auto-generating campaign creative, reducing the need for deep media buying expertise.

“Our mission is to add more value to the lives of shoppers with smarter solutions, and we are beyond thrilled to work with Wakefern to achieve this,” noted Spencer Baird, CEO of Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Inmar Intelligence. “We’ve had the pleasure of powering digital coupons and off-site media solutions with Wakefern for years, and we are now bringing together an ecosystem for the shopper that will make it faster, better and easier to help them find what they need and save when they need it both in-store and online.”

Wakefern’s mission to enhance its retail media offerings serves as a foundation for boosting digital engagement among its shoppers and for improving customer experiences by reaching customers with consistent, relevant messaging throughout the shopper journey.

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises more than 40 members that independently own and operate 360 supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.. Wakefern is No. 29 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 listing of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.