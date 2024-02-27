Albertsons Set to Transform Promotional Marketing Ecosystem

To keep generating customer loyalty, Albertsons is intent on connecting with its audience beyond transactions via localized and omnichannel marketing efforts backed by RRD.

Albertsons Cos. has selected R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. (RRD), a global provider of marketing, packaging, print and supply chain solutions, to transform its promotional marketing ecosystem and grocery merchandising, in an expansion of the companies’ existing partnership. To keep generating customer loyalty, Albertsons is intent on connecting with its audience beyond transactions via localized and omnichannel marketing efforts backed by RRD.

Using a range of proprietary retail marketing technologies, RRD aims to enhance the velocity and execution of personalized promotions at scale to boost return on promotion and engagement with Albertsons customers through high-quality content. RRD’s global footprint enables localized solutions at a greater scale, aligning with Albertsons banners nationwide.

“Our goal is to fundamentally elevate the shopper experience for Albertsons customers by reaching them with the right message, on the right channel, at the right time,” explained Al duPont, chief commercial officer of Chicago-based RRD. “We’re taking a highly targeted approach to provide Albertsons Cos. customers with personalized, relevant information that speaks to their preferences and inspires their lifestyle and well-being.”

Integrating various business platforms, RRD’s end-to-end offering aligns with all points of the creative and content journey — including photo and video creation, production, print, and delivery. Through technology, processes and automation, RRD creates circular pages and retail signage, along with promotional, email and social media content to bolster localized and omnichannel marketing initiatives.

“Customer shopping habits are unique to their local markets and their patterns are constantly evolving,” noted Sean Barrett, chief marketing officer of Albertsons. “Understanding the importance of these intricacies and having the ability to personalize and scale is a key opportunity to reach our loyal and valued customers in ways they prefer.”

Boise, Idaho based Albertsons operates 2,200-plus retail food and drug stores with 1,726 pharmacies, 401 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. It’s No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.