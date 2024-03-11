Hy-Vee Expands RedMedia Team

Retail media pros Kathryn Mazza and Britt Polihronis join group's exec ranks
Lynn Petrak
There’s a growing network within Hy-Vee’s retail media network. The Iowa-based company announced the addition of Kathryn Mazza and Britt Polihronis to the RedMedia leadership team. 

Mazza was appointed SVP at RedMedia, joining the business from her latest position as VP, media/GM retail media at DICK’S Sporting Goods. Among other accomplishments at her nearly 19-year tenure at that organization, she led the development and launch of DICK’s retail media network. At Hy-Vee, she will serve as a key leader in the daily operations at RedMedia, which was rolled out in 2023.

The retailer also shared that Polihronis is coming onboard as VP, operations at RedMedia. Most recently, she was senior director of digital strategy at dentsu’s New Stream Media, where she drove innovations for retail clients through collaboration across multiple departments. In her new position, Polihronis will help translate media-led strategies into actionable insights for RedMedia’s retail media clients.

Britt Polihronis
Britt Polihronis

“While RedMedia has already seen tremendous growth since its initial launch a few months ago, we’re confident that Kathryn and Britt’s leadership will position our retail media network even more so as an innovator in this space, delivering incredible results and value to our partners,” said Hy-Vee CEO Jeremy Gosch.

The company got into the retail media business last September. RedMedia works with CPGs and brands to target shoppers using first-party data and relevant content.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 550 business units across eight Midwestern states with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company has a team of 75,000-plus employees and is No. 36 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Hy-Vee a 2023 Top Regional.

