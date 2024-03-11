Hy-Vee Expands RedMedia Team

There’s a growing network within Hy-Vee’s retail media network. The Iowa-based company announced the addition of Kathryn Mazza and Britt Polihronis to the RedMedia leadership team.

Mazza was appointed SVP at RedMedia, joining the business from her latest position as VP, media/GM retail media at DICK’S Sporting Goods. Among other accomplishments at her nearly 19-year tenure at that organization, she led the development and launch of DICK’s retail media network. At Hy-Vee, she will serve as a key leader in the daily operations at RedMedia, which was rolled out in 2023.

[RELATED: Inside Hy-Vee’s Next Evolution, Part 1]

The retailer also shared that Polihronis is coming onboard as VP, operations at RedMedia. Most recently, she was senior director of digital strategy at dentsu’s New Stream Media, where she drove innovations for retail clients through collaboration across multiple departments. In her new position, Polihronis will help translate media-led strategies into actionable insights for RedMedia’s retail media clients.