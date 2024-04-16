Alliance Retail Group, Swiftly Team on Retail Media Network

A new retail media network developed by Alliance Retail Group and Swiftly enables more than 1,400 independent retailers to connect more personally with their 22 million unique consumers via digital and in-store campaigns.

Nonprofit marketing consultant organization Alliance Retail Group (ARG) has launched a retail media network in conjunction with software company Swiftly. The network enables more than 1,400 independent retailers to connect more personally with their 22 million unique consumers via digital and in-store campaigns.

“What sets our retail media network apart is that our retailers will receive 100% of the dollars we collect on their behalf for running the promotions,” noted Jena Sowers, CEO of Hendersonville, Tenn.-based ARG. “It is also at no cost to our retailers – we feel that is business critical in today’s competitive grocery landscape.”

Added Sowers: “Our technology company, iPro Systems, sets our retailers up perfectly to leverage our scale, size and data-rich environment to maximize this opportunity.”

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with ARG and welcome their 1,400 retailers to the vast Swiftly Retail Media network,” said Sean Turner, chief innovation officer and co-founder of Seattle-based Swiftly. “Independent retailers are under increasing pressure to deliver high-quality digital connections and personalized experiences to their customers in today’s competitive retail market.”

Using the network, brands and retailers can now implement national omnichannel promotional campaigns quickly and cohesively, as well as collect the sales data to create more effective and targeted promotions going forward.

“We have already connected and supported our retail stores with a common technology platform,” observed Mike Bokarae, president of iPro Systems, which handles data extraction, sales tracking and reporting for independent retailers. “This foundation is what allows us to be the hub of the retailer’s point of sale, supporting the aggregation and reporting of data like a large grocery chain. We are leveraging our consumers and our collective $16.5 billion in retail sales.”

Continued Bokarae: “Our data-rich environment will allow our vendor partners to target consumers on a hyper-local basis to maximize their return. This is an important step in our mission to use technology to make independent grocers a virtual chain in all facets of the business and deliver value that our retailers could not capture on their own. We strive to create an insulating advantage for our retailers with the use of our proprietary technology.”

“This scale enables regional grocers to compete with retail giants like Walmart and Amazon for margin-rich retail media revenues,” added Turner. “This collaboration reflects our shared dedication to supporting independent retailers and equipping them with the resources needed to compete and win in today’s dynamic retail landscape.”

Last year, in conjunction with ARG and Skupos, Swiftly released a SMB (small-to-medium-sized brick-and-mortar retailers) platform enabling ARG and Skupos retailers to use an easy-to-integrate, low-cost digital platform offering advertisers access to the largest network of stores in the country.