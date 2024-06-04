Albertsons Partners With Uber on Ambitious Food Rescue Program

As part of the 2024 White House Challenge to End Hunger and Build Healthy Communities, Albertsons Cos. is teaming up with Uber on an ambitious food rescue iniatitive. The initiative will see Albertsons Cos. stores deliver surplus food donations to local non-profit organizations and food banks through Uber Direct, the company’s white-label delivery solution.

The program was piloted last year in Washington, D.C., and is now expanding to select Star Market stores in Boston, Jewel-Osco stores in Chicago, and Safeway stores in the Denver area. Uber Direct’s network of delivery people will pick up and deliver donations to receiving organizations, including the Greater Boston Food Bank, St. Cletus Food Pantry in Chicago and Food Bank of the Rockies in Denver.

“At Albertsons Cos., we are committed to making a real difference in the communities we serve and the planet we share,” said Suzanne Long, chief sustainability and transformation officer at Albertsons Cos. “We are thrilled to partner with Uber to streamline the delivery of excess food to our partner food recovery organizations, ensuring that the food donated from our stores gets to those who need it most. Together, we can reduce food waste and feed our neighbors in need.”

“After a successful pilot in the Washington, D.C. region, we’re thrilled to continue to use our technology to improve the lives of community members in Boston, Chicago and Denver,” said Julia Paige, head of global social impact at Uber. “No individual or family should ever have to experience hunger, and we’re proud to work with partners like Albertsons Cos. to help provide access to nutritious foods.”

As of Feb. 24, Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operated 2,269 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. It has stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.