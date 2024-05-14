Publix Produce Donations Hit the 100M-Pound Mark

Publix Super Markets has reached a milestone, announcing that its produce donations to Feeding America partner food banks have totaled 100 million pounds. The Florida-based retailer began buying produce during the pandemic in 2020 to provide nutritional sustenance to those in need while simultaneously supporting farmers facing COVID-related disruptions.

Over the years, produce from Publix has been distributed to 35 food banks in communities that Publix serves. Partner groups in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee have benefited from the donations.

“As a grocery retailer, we can make our largest impact by helping feed our neighbors in need. Donating 100 million pounds of produce is an example of the difference Publix associates make year-round,” said CEO Kevin Murphy. “I am proud of this innovative program and how we continue to find new ways to support the communities we serve, but our work is not done. We look forward to continuing to provide our food bank partners with produce throughout the year.”

Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot said that the nonprofit group is grateful for the partnership. “Their contribution of 100 million pounds of fresh produce makes a meaningful difference to people facing food insecurity. We look forward to continuing to work together in the movement to end hunger,” she remarked.

In addition to produce donations to food banks, Publix has served area communities through its "Good Together" hunger alleviation campaign supported by customers and associates. The retailer also donates food from its stores that is no longer salable but still safe for consumption, and encourages its associates to volunteer with hunger relief organizations during its annual Publix Serves Week.

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has 255,000-plus associates and more than 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.