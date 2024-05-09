Giant Food Works With Local Artists for Latest Reusable Bag Campaign

Regional grocery chain Giant Food has partnered with four artists local to its Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware footprint to create unique reusable bags. The environmentally friendly bags represent each artist's local community, and Giant will donate $1 for every $2.75 reusable bag purchased.

Each of the artists chose a local nonprofit to receive donations throughout the month of May, and Giant stores are carrying reusable bags created by their state's local artist.

The artists and their chosen benefiting nonprofits include:

Marcella Kriebel is a watercolorist, muralist and the author and illustrator of two cookbooks, "Mi Comida Latino" and "Comida Cubana." She designed the D.C. bag which will benefit the D.C. Central Kitchen.

Ann Gill is an artist based in Hyattsville, Md., and proceeds from her bag are benefiting Words, Beats and Life Inc.

Grace Manno and Dashiell Kirk are two artists who formed FOND Collective based in Richmond, Va., and their favorite mediums include illustration, print design, animation and sculpture. Our Stomping Ground is their benefiting organization.

Brad Almond is a graphic designer, illustrator and part-time musician. He designed the Delaware bag and chose Urban Promise Wilmington as the benefiting organization.

"With the help of our customers, we've achieved significant accomplishments through our Community Bag Program, including saving over 585,000 single plastic bags and helping over 1,700 non-profit organizations last year alone," said Felis Andrade, director external communications and community relations at Giant Food. "We're excited to spotlight local artists whose creative designs celebrate the core of Maryland, D.C., Virginia and Delaware while also supporting the local charities that mean the most to them."

Giant launched its Community Bag Program in 2019 in an effort to empower customers to support local nonprofit organizations, and also to reduce single-use paper and plastic waste. The grocer and its customers have raised more than $580,000 and provided 684,990 meals to 1,748 different non-profit organizations and 405 hunger organizations through the program, to date.

Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, more than 80 full-service PNC Banks and 29 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among its Top Sustainable Grocers.