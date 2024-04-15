Progressive Grocer Names the 10 Most Sustainable Grocers

Sustainability is a growing concern. According to Mike Johnston, managing director of data products at international research tech firm Glow, citing recent research from his company: “While 83% of shoppers deem it important for retailers to act sustainably, only 31% currently cite sustainability as a significant influence on their retailer choice. However, this gap will narrow, with 45% of shoppers expecting sustainability to have a greater impact on their choice of retailers in the next 12 months, and only 15% anticipating a decline.” Given that so many consumers have the planet’s health on their minds, it makes sense that most forward-looking grocery retailers do, too.

Below you will find details of 10 exemplary supermarket companies’ wide-ranging sustainability efforts, encompassing such areas as store design and landscaping, packaging, product sourcing, food waste, refrigeration, fleet mileage, and more. The operators range in size from chains that are part of sprawling multinational businesses with thousands of locations across various countries to a regional cooperative grocer with just 15 locations to a pure-play e-grocer with no brick-and-mortar stores at all, but they all share an unwavering commitment to advancing policies designed to help save the earth, as well as to effectively publicizing their environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts and achievements. Glow’s Johnston puts it succinctly: “After all, if shoppers aren’t aware of a retailer’s positive impact on people and the planet, how can they choose it over the competition?”

Read on to find out more about the outstanding sustainability moves of Ahold Delhaize USA, ALDI USA, Giant Eagle, Meijer, PCC Community Markets, SpartanNash, Thrive Market, Tops Markets LLC, Wegmans Food Markets and Whole Foods Market.

Top 10 Sustainable Grocers