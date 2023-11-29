Meijer Brings More EV Charging Stations to Ohio

Meijer Inc. has expanded its partnership with EVgo Inc., one of the nation’s largest public fast-charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), to allow for more fast-charging stations in Ohio. The new stations will be installed through the white-label service EVgo eXtend and feature up to six stalls at select Meijer locations, equipped with high-power 350-kilowatt chargers so that EV drivers can quickly charge.

The extended partnership builds upon EVgo and Meijer’s existing relationship and will help increase access to public charging for current and future EV drivers in the Midwest. To date, EVgo has deployed 24 charging stalls at six Meijer locations across Michigan and Ohio, including key metropolitan markets such as Detroit, Cincinnati and Columbus.

“Meijer cares about the communities we serve, and enabling electric vehicle charging in our communities aligns with our commitment to reduce carbon emissions,” said Erik Petrovskis, director of environmental compliance and sustainability at Meijer. “We’re excited about this expanded partnership with EVgo to continue to meet the needs of EV drivers in the Midwest.”

With the Biden Administration earlier this year revealing plans to create a convenient and reliable EV charging network for the approximately 3 million cars of this type currently on the road — a number that the government would like to see grow — food retailers have become important partners in this effort. After all, their parking lots provide convenient places for consumers to charge their cars while they pick up necessary items on their regular shopping trips. Plus, it gives these companies the chance to highlight their commitment to sustainability.

“EVgo has always operated with a customer-centric focus, and we have a long history of building infrastructure in convenient locations where the charging experience can be integrated into our drivers’ daily lives. Grocery stores are a prime location for drivers to plug in to fill their cars and carts at the same time,” said Dennis Kish, COO at Los Angeles-based EVgo, which has 950-plus fast-charging locations across more than 35 states. “By partnering with Meijer, we can help EV drivers across the Midwest take advantage of convenient public charging while they take care of their shopping list.”

Meijer has offered EV charging at select stores and on its corporate campus since 2010, and this broadened partnership with EVgo is another step in the retailer’s path to achieve its sustainability goals.

Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers and Best Regional Grocery Chains in America.