ShopRite Adds EVgo Fast-Charging Station in New Jersey

Wakefern Food Corp.’s ShopRite banner has debuted an electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging station from EVgo Inc. at its 801 Roosevelt Avenue location in Carteret, N.J. This latest launch is part of a push by Wakefern to bring more EV charging stations to communities served by ShopRite stores.

EVgo’s latest charging station in New Jersey features fast chargers offering up to 350 kilowatts and can serve four vehicles simultaneously. The station was supported with funding through the PSE&G Electric Vehicle Charging Program, which is designed to support the deployment of EV chargers.

“We are excited to work with EVgo to unveil this new charging station for our ShopRite customers and electric vehicle drivers,” noted Jonathan D’Orsi, a third-generation grocer whose grandfather, John Sitar, founded the ShopRite of Carteret 70 years ago. “It has been a team effort to bring this important infrastructure to our store and community.”

ShopRite plans to add more electric vehicle charging stations to its stores, enabling additional drivers to go electric with convenient access to public charging. Wakefern’s real estate department is working with its members and stores to identify locations for this critical infrastructure.

“I think it’s really fitting and proper that we do this here at a supermarket and shopping center where people come on a regular basis. It adds a level of convenience that will make this EV charging station more effective,” said Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, who participated in the Aug. 2 ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Carteret ShopRite. “Let me thank our friends at Wakefern and here at the Carteret ShopRite for this initiative and for what they do as corporate citizens.”

“EVgo is committed to building a convenient, reliable and affordable public fast-charging network for all EV drivers,” added Marcy Bauer, SVP of deployment at Los Angelos-based EVgo. “The fast-charging station at the ShopRite of Carteret is one of many new stations opening across the Garden State and plays a key role in EVgo’s broader deployment goals to enable the mass adoption of EVs.”

EVgo is one of the nation’s largest public fast-charging networks for EVs. Its network includes around 900 fast-charging locations, 60 metropolitan areas and 30 states. In February, EVgo revealed that its chargers were available at select Cumberland Farms and Wawa locations in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and Florida. EV drivers who use that system can also receive in-store promotions that they can use while charging.

EVgo stations are compatible with all fast-charge-capable EV models currently on the market, including popular models like the Cadillac LYRIQ, Chevrolet Bolt EV, GMC Hummer EV, Kia EV6, Hyundai IONIQ 5 and more.

ShopRite has nearly 280 supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland. The company is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, N.J., and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. Some of its other independently owned and operated banners include Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people. The company is No. 29 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 listing of North America’s top food and consumables retailers in North America.