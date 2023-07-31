Advertisement
07/31/2023

South Jersey ShopRite Operator Appoints New President

Zallie Family Markets promotes Anthony Massoni to leadership position, plus reveals other exec changes
Marian Zboraj
Digital Editor
Marian Zboraj profile picture
Zallie President
Anthony Massoni

South Jersey-based Zallie Family Markets has promoted Anthony Massoni to president and George Veit to VP of operations and merchandising. The 50-year-old grocery retail company also named Anika T. Parker its new director of human resources. 

In his new role as company president, Massoni will lead Zallie Family Markets, which operates ShopRite stores in Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties in New Jersey as well as in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia. He will oversee all aspects of the company, including sales, merchandising and advertising programs, and retail operations at the company’s 11 ShopRite stores. He will also continue to help develop the talented teams working across those stores.

[Read more: "Nutley Park ShopRite to Acquire North Jersey Banner Location"]

Massoni, who started his supermarket career as a cashier when he was just a teenager, worked for several supermarket companies in a variety of roles before joining Zallie Family Markets in 2003. He managed the ShopRite of Medford and ShopRite of Berlin before being promoted to a merchandiser overseeing the Grocery, Health & Beauty Care, Nonfoods, Dairy and Frozen departments. He most recently held the position of VP of operations and merchandising for Zallie Family Markets, playing a key role this year in the grand reopening of the ShopRite of Glassboro and the opening of the company’s newest store, the ShopRite of Center Square, as Zallie Family Markets marked a half century in business in South Jersey.

Veit has been promoted to the role of VP of operations and merchandising and will oversee all facets of store operations. Before joining Zallie Family Markets in 2007 as an assistant store manager, Veit worked for both Acme Markets and Giant Foods. He was named store director of the ShopRite of Sicklerville in 2010 and later managed the ShopRite of Williamstown and ShopRite of Berlin. In 2021, he was promoted to district manager.

Zallie Execs
George Veit and Anika T. Parker

“I am pleased to announce these two very well-deserved promotions at Zallie Family Markets,” said David Zallie, CEO at Zallie Family Markets. “Through their dedication and hard work, Anthony and George have helped our stores succeed over the years. We look forward now to the impact they will have as we mark our 50th anniversary year and move into an exciting future with a continued focus on value, quality and service.”

Meanwhile, Parker brings with her over 25 years of experience in the HR field. Throughout her career she has held leadership roles in the human resources departments of major companies such as Home Depot, Saint-Gobain Corporation, Five Below, and more. At Zallie Family Markets, Parker will oversee its more than 2,400 team members, managing all HR polices and operations across each of the company’s 11 stores.

“We are glad she’s joining the Zallie Family Markets team and know she will work with Anthony and George to help our associates succeed,” commented Zallie.

ShopRite has nearly 280 supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland. The company is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, N.J., and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. Some of its other banners include Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people. The company is No. 29 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 listing of North America’stop food and consumables retailers in North America

Also Worth Reading

    You May Also Like

    Advertisement