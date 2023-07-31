South Jersey ShopRite Operator Appoints New President

“I am pleased to announce these two very well-deserved promotions at Zallie Family Markets,” said David Zallie, CEO at Zallie Family Markets. “Through their dedication and hard work, Anthony and George have helped our stores succeed over the years. We look forward now to the impact they will have as we mark our 50th anniversary year and move into an exciting future with a continued focus on value, quality and service.”
Meanwhile, Parker brings with her over 25 years of experience in the HR field. Throughout her career she has held leadership roles in the human resources departments of major companies such as Home Depot, Saint-Gobain Corporation, Five Below, and more. At Zallie Family Markets, Parker will oversee its more than 2,400 team members, managing all HR polices and operations across each of the company’s 11 stores.
“We are glad she’s joining the Zallie Family Markets team and know she will work with Anthony and George to help our associates succeed,” commented Zallie.
