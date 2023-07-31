South Jersey ShopRite Operator Appoints New President

South Jersey-based Zallie Family Markets has promoted Anthony Massoni to president and George Veit to VP of operations and merchandising. The 50-year-old grocery retail company also named Anika T. Parker its new director of human resources.

In his new role as company president, Massoni will lead Zallie Family Markets, which operates ShopRite stores in Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties in New Jersey as well as in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia. He will oversee all aspects of the company, including sales, merchandising and advertising programs, and retail operations at the company’s 11 ShopRite stores. He will also continue to help develop the talented teams working across those stores.

Massoni, who started his supermarket career as a cashier when he was just a teenager, worked for several supermarket companies in a variety of roles before joining Zallie Family Markets in 2003. He managed the ShopRite of Medford and ShopRite of Berlin before being promoted to a merchandiser overseeing the Grocery, Health & Beauty Care, Nonfoods, Dairy and Frozen departments. He most recently held the position of VP of operations and merchandising for Zallie Family Markets, playing a key role this year in the grand reopening of the ShopRite of Glassboro and the opening of the company’s newest store, the ShopRite of Center Square, as Zallie Family Markets marked a half century in business in South Jersey.

Veit has been promoted to the role of VP of operations and merchandising and will oversee all facets of store operations. Before joining Zallie Family Markets in 2007 as an assistant store manager, Veit worked for both Acme Markets and Giant Foods. He was named store director of the ShopRite of Sicklerville in 2010 and later managed the ShopRite of Williamstown and ShopRite of Berlin. In 2021, he was promoted to district manager.