Zallie Family Markets Opens Its Largest ShopRite in South Jersey

The family-owned and -operated South New Jersey-based Zallie Family Markets will hold the grand opening of its newest store, the ShopRite of Center Square Plaza in Woolwich Township, N.J., on June 4. The 78,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art supermarket, located at the corner of Center Square and Auburn Roads, replaces the ShopRite of Gibbstown, which closed in April. The project is just one of the company’s major investments this year as it celebrates 50 years in the supermarket business.

The Woolwich store offers expanded services and product selections that include an indoor and outdoor café, hot bar, wok station, international cheese, charcuterie station, fresh cut fruit, floral and catering services. It features a full variety of Zallie’s Fresh Kitchen products from the foodservice and bakery departments, with special emphasis on fresh to-go foods and custom sandwiches. New equipment includes LED lighting and refrigerated cases that are environmentally friendly and energy efficient.

Additionally, 1,300 square feet of the Woolwich store is reserved for OPD (Order. Pickup. Deliver.), ShopRite’s online shopping experience. As discussed in Progressive Grocer’s 90th Annual Report, dedicating resources to omnichannel development should be seen as an investment for traditional grocers — not as an expense — so that they can keep up with competitors in this increasingly digital landscape.

“We are proud to open our newest and largest ShopRite,” said David Zallie, president of Zallie Family Markets. “This store continues to showcase our commitment to offer incredible value, quality and service.”

Zallie Family Markets also reopened a renovated Glassboro ShopRite store on April 30.

ShopRite has nearly 280 supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland. The company is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, N.J., and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. Some of its other banners include Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people. The company is No. 29 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 listing of North America’stop food and consumables retailers in North America.