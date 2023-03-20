7-Eleven Aims to Build Largest Fast-Charging EV Network at Retail

The 7-Eleven chain is bringing some new energy to its c-store operations, literally. The retailer announced the introduction of 7Charge, a network of fast-charging stations that will be installed at locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The charging stations will be added to 7-Eleven properties that are staffed 24/7 and located in “often traveled corridors,” according to the company. Drivers with station-compatible electric vehicles (EVs) can use a credit card at the charger or pay via the 7Charge app. Depending on state laws, prices are based on energy consumed and/or time spent charging.

Mirroring 7-Eleven’s branding as a fast and convenient destination, the stations feature high-voltage DC plugs that can provide an 80% charge in about a half hour. Users can power up any EV make and model compatible with common CHAdeMO or Combined Charging System plug types.

According to 7-Eleven, once the installations are complete, this will be one of the largest and most compatible EV fast-charging networks offered by any North American retailer. “For over 95 years, 7‑Eleven has innovated to meet our customers’ needs – delivering convenience where, when and how they want it,” said President and CEO Joe DePinto. “Now, we are innovating once again to meet our customers' where they are by expanding our business to provide EV drivers convenience of the future...today.”

Several 7Charge stations are already in place in Florida, Texas, Colorado and California. The systems will be up and running at more locations across 7-Eleven’s banners that also include Speedway and Stripes stores.

In addition to 7-Eleven’s planned network, many other retailers in the c-store and grocery space have made room for EV stations. In February, for example, the EVgo network of fast-charging network shared that its chargers are now available at select Cumberland Farms and Wawa locations in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and Florida. EV drivers who use that system can also receive in-store promotions that they can use while charging.

In late 2022, EVgo announced the addition of fast-charging stations at a WinCo Foods store in Las Vegas, and a Brookdale ShopRite in Bloomfield, N.J. Michigan-based Meijer has continued to expand stations with partner EVgo at locations in Michigan and Ohio.

