7-Eleven Serves Up Tacos, Tech at Latest Concept Store

7-Eleven, Inc. has opened another Evolution Store in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The new location is the fifth of the convenience chain’s newer concept stores in the DFW Metroplex and the ninth in the U.S.

The retailer launched these Evolution Stores as a testing ground of sorts, allowing shoppers to try innovations in a different kind of format. All Evolution Stores have an in-house restaurant, but no two locations are exactly alike.

Located at 13635 Preston Road in Dallas, not far from the company’s headquarters, the latest Evolution Store features an in-store foodservice area with tacos from Laredo Taco Co. Shoppers can take and enjoy their authentic Tex-Mex tacos, along with drinks like frozen margaritas and draft beers, outside on a covered patio.

As with other Evolution formats, this 7-Eleven offers a wide range of customizable beverages. In addition to the retailer’s perennial favorites like Slurpee and Big Gulp drinks, customers have the choice of several grab-and-go coffees to make with a self-serve espresso machine. Shoppers can also take home organic smoothies, shakes, vitamin-infused sparkling water and wines from the store’s Wine Cellar section.

An array of digital features reflects the retailer’s embrace of technologies. For example, shoppers can bypass checkout and pay for items directly from their mobile device using the 7Rewards app. In another reflection of contemporary convenience, delivery service is available through the app; shoppers can order from more than 3,000 of their favorite foods, beverages, groceries and household products.

"We're excited to unveil the next iteration of the 7-Eleven Evolution Store in Dallas, offering an assortment of curated products, services and features that are customized to the neighborhood and customers we serve," said Molly Long, 7-Eleven’s VP of store evolution and design. "The customer is getting the convenience they expect from 7-Eleven – coupled with a delicious restaurant-quality dining option and unique and innovative beverages. These lab stores give us an opportunity to test, learn and scale successes into our new store standards which ultimately allows us to continuously improve the experience for all our customers."

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roof Chicken and Biscuits locations. The company is No. 13 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.