7-Eleven Introduces 7NOW Gold Pass

With 7-Eleven’s new 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service, customers can get their delivery fees waived on more than 3,000 of their favorite 7-Eleven products, ranging from hot, fresh food and drinks to household items, snacks, groceries and more.

For just $5.95 a month and no added delivery fee, 7-Eleven customers can get all of the items they need, usually in about 30 minutes. According to the company, the 7NOW Gold Pass service pays for itself in about three delivery orders per month.

Additionally, subscribers with a basket subtotaling at least $10 will receive such perks as the option to choose a free product, such as a free small Slurpee drink. What’s more, members of 7Rewards, the loyalty program in the 7-Eleven app enabling customers to earn and redeem points on most purchases, will access double the rewards when they order delivery using 7NOW Gold Pass. The service is free for the first 14 days.

“Our 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service brings convenience to a whole new level, giving our customers the ability to order what they want, when they want it – and now as often as they want without an added delivery fee,” said Raghu Mahadevan, 7-Eleven SVP and chief digital officer. “Whether our customers are ordering their favorite snacks and drinks for a fun night in with friends and family, or keeping their home stocked with everyday essentials, they can have it all with the 7NOW Gold Pass service.”

7-Eleven introduced delivery in 2018 via 7NOW, and the rollout of offerings like the 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service is part of a company-wide commitment to bring value and delight to every customer experience both in-store and online.

All items that can be ordered with the 7NOW app will be available via the 7NOW Gold Pass service across the United States, with real-time tracking to let customers know when to expect their orders. The app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7-Eleven’s website.

Currently, customers can earn and redeem points on various items in 7-Eleven stores nationwide through the 7Reward loyalty program, which has more than 50 million members; place an order in the 7NOW delivery app in more than 2,000 cities; or go to 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services

Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 14,000 stores in the United States and Canada. The U.S. division of the company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.