7-Eleven Makes It Easier to Check Out at More Stores

7-Eleven Inc. is expanding its new Mobile Checkout contactless shopping solution to an additional 2,500-plus convenience stores nationwide.

Now, Mobile Checkout is available in more than 3,000 participating 7-Eleven locations in 31 states and Washington, D.C., Progressive Grocer sister publication Convenience Store News reported. The service allows 7-Eleven mobile app users to quickly scan items and pay for purchases without waiting in a checkout line. Here's how it works:

Download the 7-Eleven mobile app from the App Store or Google Play, or update the app to the latest version to ensure it has the Mobile Checkout capability.

Register for or log into the 7Rewards loyalty program.

Open the app in a participating store and tap the "Mobile Checkout" icon on the homepage.

Scan the barcode on each product to add it to the basket. Discounts or promotions will be applied automatically.

Pay for purchases in the app using Apple Pay, Google Pay or a debit or credit card. Customers can also pay with the 7-Eleven Wallet feature of the app.

Confirm purchase by scanning the on-screen QR code at the confirmation station before exiting the store or show it to a sales associate to confirm payment for the purchase.

"After over a year of living through the pandemic, Americans have a new perception of what convenience looks like. For many, it's a contactless shopping experience without waiting in line," said 7-Eleven Digital Senior Vice President Raghu Mahadevan. "Luckily, we were already testing Mobile Checkout and had begun expanding 7NOW home delivery to hundreds of markets before lockdowns occurred. Now, we are accelerating the expansion of Mobile Checkout to ensure customers can shop at 7-Eleven the way they want to shop: safe and convenient. It's what people expect from the world's leading convenience store — we plan to exceed those expectations and take the in-store shopping experience to the next level."

As an incentive to try Mobile Checkout, 7-Eleven is offering 10 times the 7Rewards loyalty program points for every purchase made using the new feature in the app for a limited time.

According to the operator, 7-Eleven was the first convenience store chain to develop proprietary technology for a full frictionless shopping experience from start to finish. Mobile Checkout works on both Android and iOS devices and is available for most 7-Eleven merchandise that has a bar code. Some items still require cashier assistance, such as financial services and age-verified products like alcohol, tobacco and lottery tickets.

Mobile Checkout is expected to expand to all U.S. stores by the end of 2022.

Based in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 c-stores in 16 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America. The company is No. 25 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer's list of the top 100 food and consumables retailers in North America.