7-Eleven Brings Back ‘Brands With Heart’ Program for 4th Time

Brands eager to introduce their products to 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes customersacross the United States can enter the 7-Eleven Inc. Brands with Heart Event, which has launched for the fourth year in a row.

Always on the lookout for exciting new products to introduce to customers, the convenience store powerhouse has assembled a team to identify new food and beverage trends, find up-and-coming brands aligned with those trends, and support the development of those brands to be sold at its stores and beyond.

The program enables emerging brands to make their case for why they should be on the shelves of 7-Eleven Speedway, and Stripes stores. 7-Eleven aims to diversify its product offerings beyond the traditional c-store assortment and offer innovative products that meet the needs of its on-the-go customers, including snacks, beverages, confectionery, and better-for-you items.

Following the application process, standout brands will take part in an in-store test at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores in their region. Fan-favorite brands from each market will then move on to the Brands with Heart showcase, where they will present their products to a panel of company leaders. Selected brands from the showcase will team up with 7-Eleven leaders for coaching, mentoring and training to prepare them for the chance to gain a place on shelves at participating stores throughout the country.

“The Brands with Heart showcase attracts hundreds of applicants from up-and-coming brands each year and gives us the unique opportunity to scope out new products that might make the perfect addition to our stores’ shelves – such as Lemon Perfect, which was discovered during our 2019 Brands with Heart event,” noted Jack Stout, at 7-Eleven’s EVP and chief merchandising officer. “It is our mission to help these rising brands grow, and we’re excited to see – and taste – the many innovative products that participate. We’re committed to elevating our product assortment for customers who are always seeking new and delicious items that fit into their busy lifestyles.”

Suppliers can apply for the Brands with Heart showcase online through May 31.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roof Chicken and Biscuits locations. The company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top 100 food and consumables retailers in North America.