Shipt Expands Reach With Walgreens, 7-Eleven Partnerships

Same-day delivery company Shipt has teamed with two new retailers that increase the number of store locations available on its national marketplace by more than 40%. Starting this week, Shipt customers can now order thousands of over-the-counter medications, beauty, personal care, household, and convenience items from drug store chain Walgreens, in addition to a range of snacks, drinks and household essentials from convenience store giant 7-Eleven Inc. With these launches, Shipt now has more than 140 retail partnerships.

“We’re thrilled to welcome 7-Eleven and Walgreens to our dynamic marketplace of retailers,” noted Rina Hurst, chief business officer at Birmingham, Ala.-based Shipt. “Located on corners of nearly every major market in America, these two powerhouse brands are incredible complements to our marketplace, bringing customers even more variety and product categories while driving added convenience for each brands’ shoppers. Shipt brings to each of these relationships our personal approach to service and a differentiation of the high-quality experience our shoppers deliver to each and every customer.”

“7-Eleven strives to be the first choice for convenience. Anytime, anywhere,” said Raghu Mahadevan, 7-Eleven’s SVP and chief digital officer. “Expanding our delivery portfolio with Shipt allows shoppers access to more than 3,000 7-Eleven products, including groceries, over-the-counter medicines, household goods, and a range of food and beverage options, in as soon as an hour.”

“People across the country depend on Walgreens for their health-and-wellness needs and everyday essentials, and we look forward to our brand reaching even more customers through our collaboration with Shipt,” observed Stefanie Kruse, Walgreens’ VP of digital commerce and omnichannel. “Shipt demonstrates a clear commitment to service and convenience, and we are excited to offer their above-and-beyond approach to personal shopping and delivery to our customers.”

The partnerships with Walgreens and 7-Eleven have resulted in the most stores ever added to Shipt’s marketplace at one time. Walgreens will launch nationally with more than 25,000 items available from 6,303-plus locations, and 7-Eleven with nearly 6,450. To encourage adoption in the retailers’ various markets, Shipt is collaborating with both Walgreens and 7-Eleven on unique customer promotions.

Since 2020, Shipt has tripled its network of shoppers and doubled its retail partners to offer same-day delivery. Additionally, last year, the company saw its largest service area expansion in three years, adding almost 1,000 more store locations and more than 2 million households to its coverage area.

Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA division of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The drug store chain operates nearly 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, serving about 9 million customers daily. Walgreens is No. 5 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities, Shipt is a wholly owned subsidiary of Minneapolis-based Target Corp., which is No. 6 on PG’s list, with nearly 1,900 locations. Irving, Texas-based 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 14,000 stores in the United States and Canada. The U.S. division of the company is No. 25 on The PG 100.