Instacart, Delta to Reward SkyMiles Members for Grocery Shopping

Instacart and Delta are teaming up to enable the airline’s SkyMiles members to order groceries via the online grocery platform and earn miles on their purchases. Starting next week, members can link their SkyMiles and Instacart accounts, with special earning bonuses for Instacart Express members. Once linked, members will earn 1 mile for each dollar spent with Instacart, and Instacart Express members will earn 1.5 miles for each dollar spent. Members will get special access to extended free trials of up to 12 months of Instacart Express.

“We want our SkyMiles members to feel valued and rewarded every single day,” said Josh Kaehler, director of SkyMiles partnerships at Atlanta-based Delta. “As we welcome new members to the SkyMiles program at record levels, we know most shop for groceries more often than they fly. This new partnership is a way for us to give our most loyal customers even more value outside of their travel journey.”

Delta has also recently joined forces with Turo, the world’s largest car-sharing partnership, and ridesharing company Lyft, to enable members to turn more purchases into earning miles toward travel.

“Instacart allows customers to focus on doing what they love while caring for their health and well-being with easy access to fresh groceries at the touch of a button,” noted Wassim Kabbara, director of product partnerships at San Francisco-based Instacart. “We’re proud to announce a first-of-its-kind partnership to give Delta SkyMiles members new ways to earn miles on everyday grocery purchases.”

Instacart Express, the company’s premium membership, provides free delivery on orders of more than $35 and other savings benefits like 5% back on all pickup orders. SkyMiles members and Silver and Gold Medallion members will have the option of a three-month complimentary Instacart Express trial, while Platinum and Diamond Medallion members can opt into a 12-month trial.