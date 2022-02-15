Grubhub Goods Rolls Out Nationwide With 7-Eleven

Food-ordering and delivery marketplace Grubhub has taken its branded convenience concept, Grubhub Goods, nationwide. The company now offers on-demand convenience delivery to customers from more than 3,000 Grubhub Goods locations across the United States.

The national expansion, a partnership with convenience store chain 7-Eleven, follows a successful pilot of more than a dozen Grubhub Goods locations offered with 7-Eleven in the New York borough of Manhattan. The Grubhub Goods locations with 7-Eleven reach most of Grubhub’s diners nationwide and feature a selection of 7-Eleven’s most popular convenience items, among them energy drinks, ice cream and personal care products, delivered by Grubhub drivers.

“Diners have come to expect more choices when they land on Grubhub, including convenience options, which we see as a natural extension of our marketplace and a way to bring more value to the entire Grubhub ecosystem,” noted Kyle Goings, director of growth and new verticals at Chicago-based Grubhub. “We’ve been working with 7-Eleven for years to offer their locations on the Grubhub marketplace, and it was a no-brainer to team up with the convenience leader again and bring their operational expertise and scale to Grubhub Goods. Together, we are making it even easier for diners to order convenience items and satisfy any quick cravings right from the Grubhub app.”

With Grubhub Goods, Grubhub is raising awareness for the segment to help generate more orders to convenience stores and restaurants overall via the service. According to the company, customers who order convenience items on Grubhub place more orders from restaurants in the following month than those who don’t order convenience items.

The expansion to thousands of Grubhub Goods locations in partnership with 7-Eleven builds on Grubhub’s existing owned Grubhub Goods location in Brooklyn, N.Y., where the inventory and delivery are managed by Grubhub. To mark the national launch of Grubhub Goods with 7-Eleven, Grubhub is offering customers 50% off on orders of $15 and up.

Part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, a global online food delivery marketplace, Grubhub features more than 300,000 restaurant partners in 4,000-plus U.S. cities.

Irving, Texas-based 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 14,000 stores in the United States and Canada. The U.S. division of the company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.