Fast-Charging Stations for EVs Open at Meijer Locations

The effort to accommodate drivers of electric vehicles is picking up at one Midwest retailer. The first public fast-charging station from partner EVgo has opened at a Meijer location, with plans to quickly expand the offering in other stores in Michigan and Ohio.

The stations are powered by 100% renewable energy and are capable of 100 kW to 350 kW fast charging. The Los Angeles-based EVgo operates more than 800 fast-charging sites across its network.

“Our partnership with EVgo provides another way for us to serve our community and further our commitment to sustainability,” said Erik Petrovskis, Meijer’s director of environmental compliance and sustainability. “The EV charging stations provide a convenience to our customers and community, and we are excited to be a part of the transition to electric vehicles.”

Added Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo: “Between our shared dedication to protecting the planet and putting customers first, EVgo and Meijer are a natural fit. We look forward to building on our recent efforts around the Midwest to keep adding more EVgo stations to Meijer supercenter locations.”

This is the latest example of Meijer’s sustainability initiatives in and around its stores. In addition to increasing access to EV charging stations, the retailer recently partnered with Dow in a pilot project to create durable parking lots made with recycled plastic shopping bags.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer operates 257 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 18 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food retailers in North America.