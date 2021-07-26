Safeway Installs Another Electric Vehicle Charging Station

Albertsons Cos.’ Safeway banner has added another electric vehicle (EV) charging station from Volta Industries, Inc. in Washington state. The latest site is in Renton, located at 2725 NE Sunset Boulevard. There are now 24 Safeway locations in Washington with Volta Charging stations.

Volta Charging builds and operates EV charging stations with digital displays that are part of a sophisticated media network. Placed in front of retail locations, the sponsor-supported charging stations provide complimentary energy to customers who can plug in their vehicles where they park and shop.

Vons, another Albertsons’ banner, joined forces with Volta Charging in June to raise EV awareness. An outdoor advertising campaign highlighting the benefits of driving electric vehicles now appears on Volta Charging station displays at a Vons store in Lakewood, Calif.

Besides Albertsons, Volta is also working with Giant Food. There are now 74 Volta kiosks installed at Giant Food locations across the grocer's market area.

In February 2021, San Francisco-based Volta Charging entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Tortoise Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company with a strategic focus on energy sustainability and decarbonizing transportation.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates 2,277 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies, 400 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The company’s stores predominantly operate under the Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Kings Food Markets and Haggen banners. Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100.