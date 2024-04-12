Meet Nicky: Big Impact Paper Products with a Lighter Footprint

Q: Why should grocery retailers care about putting Nicky on store shelves?

A: Research from McKinsey and NielsenIQ shows that 78% of US consumers care about sustainability and back it up with their wallets. A greener assortment translates to actual spending behavior, and with Nicky — grocery retailers don’t have to choose between sustainability or growth.

What’s more, Nicky believes that consumers should not have to choose between price, quality, or sustainability — they should be able to have all three. Carrying a brand like Nicky helps consumers create a more sustainable future without being too hard or expensive to accomplish. When you combine this with Sofidel’s passion for the planet, you have a triple win: A win for the consumer, a win for the retailer, and a win for the planet.

Q: Why is it so important for retailers to carry products like Nicky that use virgin fibers?

A: Nicky is made with super soft and high absorbency FSC® certified virgin fiber, so the consumer gets a product that works. Prioritizing the use of FSC® certified virgin fiber as a raw material means that the paper used in the production of Nicky is from sustainably managed forests that follow strict management principles to ensure a quality sustainable product. In short, quality paper products do not mean there’s a need for deforestation.

Q: How does Sofidel decide when to launch a new brand? What characteristics should it have?

A: At Sofidel we consider the consumer, category, and the planet before launching a new brand. We look for gaps in consumer needs, or opportunities to improve the consumer experience. Our brands, like Nicky, should be high performance so that less product needs to be used.

In addition to quality, Sofidel manufactures products in a way that removes anything unnecessary from the entire production cycle, resulting in less CO2, less plastic, and less water waste. Each innovation is deeply rooted in Sofidel’s Clean Living purpose: For everyday needs (the product), for a healthier planet (the environment), and for integrity and respect (the people).

Visit: nicky.us, and learn how to partner for a healthier, cleaner future.