Earth Day Brings Out World of Innovations

Walmart and the Tide brand from Procter & Gamble announced on Earth Day a new multi-month campaign to encourage consumers to wash clothes in cold water. The campaign, "Turn to Cold for the Love of…”, includes in-store product sampling and demos, digital advertising, in-store signage, social media promotion and more to help establish cold water as the next broadly adopted eco-habit “At Walmart, our purpose has always been to help people save money and live better. More and more, consumers are looking for easier ways to make the more sustainable choice, without compromising quality,” said Marco Reyes, the retailer’s senior director for sustainability. “Washing in cold with Tide helps deliver on multiple consumer needs while enabling the development of a new habit that can sustain for the long term, potentially generationally – well aligned with our commitment to making the everyday choice the more sustainable choice for people.”

Like Tide, other brands and CPGs used Earth Day as a pivot point for sustainability programs. Impossible Foods, for example, shared a first look at its new Impossible Ranch in South Carolina. The project at that 70-acre site involves rescuing cattle and repurposing the land to grow crops used to make Impossible’s plant-based meat alternatives.

“As a leader of the plant-based category, we saw both a need and an opportunity to demystify meat from plants in a way that feels more approachable for consumers,” explained Leslie Sims, the company’s chief marketing and creative officer. “Impossible Ranch is a living and breathing educational resource where our commitments to giving back to the planet and supporting animal welfare are front-and-center, along with the plants representing key ingredients in our products. We want to bring consumers along on this journey and help them understand how choosing meat from plants can be a better choice.”

Another supplier, Mother Parkers Tea and Coffee, shared that it is investing in new fiber-based packaging for its private label customers and own products as an alternative to traditional can and bag coffee packaging. The packaging is specifically designed for coffee products.

