Home Chef Launches New National Food Rescue Program

Home Chef is committed to redirecting surplus food within its operations and also reducing waste in customers' own kitchens. (Image credit: Brian Sorg Photography)

Home Chef, the Kroger-owned meal solutions company available online and in stores, has launched a new sustainability-focused program aimed at redirecting surplus food and reducing waste in its manufacturing and production processes.

This newly expanded program is now implemented at all four of Home Chef's nationwide facilities and includes the following local nonprofit organizations:

In Baltimore, Home Chef's newest facility location , food donations support 4MyCiTy, a nonprofit organization dedicated to lessening organic waste's impact to build lasting food security and a healthier environment.

In Atlanta, food donations support Reflections of Trinity, a weekly food and grocery distribution that serves those facing food insecurity.

In San Bernardino, Calif., food donations support Community Action Partnership, a food bank striving to alleviate hunger, malnutrition and poverty throughout San Bernardino County.

In Chicago, food donations support Rescuing Leftover Cuisine, an organization of food "rescuers" who partner with companies to transport and deliver food to a variety of nonprofits serving the food insecure.

"To maintain and build our sustainable business practices, working with local organizations is essential," said Cody Ferrantino, Home Chef's program manager of sustainability and impact. "We're excited to have the partnership of such impactful organizations that allow us to maximize our food donations."

"At Home Chef, we're committed to lowering waste across our business and redirecting surplus food — from packing meal kits and handling ingredients, to delivering pre-portioned recipes and ingredients to customers' doorsteps," added Scott Fratzke, Home Chef COO. "The expansion of this program not only supports that intention, but also serves the communities in which we operate."

According to an internal study, 70% of customers have lowered their household food waste since ordering Home Chef meals, which arrive with only the ingredients needed for each recipe.

