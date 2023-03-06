Home Chef Plans 1st East Coast Facility in Baltimore

Home Chef offers recipes in many formats – from Classic Meal Kits to minimal-mess Oven-Ready and Fast & Fresh meals, family-friendly options, and Culinary Collection recipes for more adventurous home cooks – plus add-ons like protein packs, beverages, salads, desserts and more.

"Our new facility will put us even closer to our customers, allowing us to deliver fresher ingredients and a wider range of meal options to East Coast homes," said Erik Jensen, CEO of Chicago-based Home Chef. "Maryland is a great place for our first home in this part of the country, and we look forward to making a positive impact in the Baltimore community."

The Maryland Department of Commerce, in partnership with the Maryland Economic Development Assistance Authority and Fund, and Baltimore Development Corp., worked proactively with Home Chef to assist with project costs, location services and more.

This is Home Chef's second expansion in less than a year. The company recently expanded its southeast footprint by opening a 181,000-square-foot production facility in Douglasville, Ga.

Founded in 2013, Home Chef is available online and in retail at more than 2,400 stores in the Kroger Family of Companies. Serving 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.