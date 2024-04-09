Festival Foods’ Volunteer Portal Is a Source for Positive Change

Festival Foods understands the pivotal role organizations and individuals play in supporting their communities.

Regional grocer Festival Foods is connecting organizations and individuals with volunteer opportunities in their community via the Festival Foods volunteer portal. This initiative not only strengthens community bonds but also empowers individuals to make a difference in their areas of interest and/or expertise.

The Festival Foods volunteer portal serves as a digital platform where local organizations post their volunteer opportunities, in turn inviting individuals to discover and sign up for volunteer opportunities that align with their interests and availability. Whether it’s assisting at a local food bank, participating in community events, or supporting youth and older adult programs, there’s a diverse array of opportunities to connect organizations and volunteers.

[ENTER Progressive Grocer’s 2024 Impact Awards]

To spread the word about volunteer opportunities:

Visit festfoods.com/about/volunteer .

Click “Post A Volunteer Opportunity” at the top of the page.

Fill out the application form and click “Submit Form” at the bottom of the page.

Festival Foods will then post the opportunity on the portal where its associates and guests can browse and sign up for opportunities.

Through a collaboration between Festival Foods, organizations and community members, the grocer aims to build stronger communities where everyone has a chance to contribute.

Festival Foods employs more than 8,000 full- and part-time associates at 40 full-service supermarkets across the state of Wisconsin. The De Pere, Wis.-based grocer is No. 94 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.