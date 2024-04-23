How Raley’s Is Growing With Purpose

The Raley's Companies has helped build 15 ROOT Gardens to encourage food literacy and healthy habits.

The Raley’s Companies has released its Impact Report, which explains how the grocer is continuing to grow by focusing on its team members, customers and community.

The report shares The Raley’s Companies’ intentional investment in food access, advocating for good, child welfare, education and sustainability. It provides details on important initiatives — including Raley’s Food for Families, Community ROOT Gardens, and cultural parades and celebrations, among others — that generate meaningful outcomes by delivering nourishing food and promoting healthy lifestyles.

“Our success relies on healthy, prosperous communities,” said Keith Knopf, president and CEO for The Raley’s Companies. “We remain focused on leading by example. This allegiance fuels our commitment to help our team members, customers and communities achieve the fullest potential. As a purpose-driven company, we are dedicated to changing the way the world eats, one plate at a time.”

Some specific examples of The Raley’s Companies’ investments in its team members include:

$475,000 invested in leadership programs throughout 2022 and 2023;

20,000 classroom hours dedicated to leadership development each year;

94% of store team leader positions filled by internal candidates;

48% of team members represent diverse communities, including Black or African American, Hispanic or Latino, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian or Native Hawaiian, or Pacific Islander;

1,100 team members have completed at least one leadership program; and

42% of team members in director-level and higher positions are females, along with 59% of executive committee members.

Among The Raley’s Companies’ efforts to nourish the planet, the organization:

Recycled 78.4 million pounds of material during the two-year span;

Redirected 17.5 million pounds of food from landfills through its food rescue programs;

Sourced 100% of Raley’s, Bashas’ and fieldTRUE private label eggs from cage-free chickens; and

Eliminated 145,000 pounds of plastic produce bags and trash bags annually.

To support the communities it serves, the company has:

Raised more than $11.5 million to fight hunger through Raley’s Food For Families;

Leveraged its purchasing power to convert monetary donations into food for 2.2 million people each month;

Donated $1.7 million in fresh and organic produce to 11 regional food banks;

Helped build 15 ROOT Gardens to encourage food literacy and healthy habits; and

Sent 100 team members to share healthy foods and lifestyle items at Native American Tribal parades.

“Consistently throughout the years, our organization has remained focused on supporting the communities we serve, especially the food insecure,” said Chelsea Carbahal, VP of community impact and public affairs for The Raley’s Companies. “Financial and in-kind donations represent a significant share of our giving, but we’re also proud of the impact we’re able to make through unique partnerships, strategic donations and our own nonprofit, Raley’s Food For Families.”

West Sacramento, Calif.-based The Raley’s Companies operates more than 230 locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under the following banners: Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill, Raley’s One Market, Bashas,’ Food City, AJ’s, Bashas’ Diné Markets, Full Circle, Farm Fresh to You and Fieldera. The company is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.