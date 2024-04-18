Stop & Shop Shares Update on Its Work to 'Feed It Forward'

Stop & Shop has published its first-ever "Corporate Social Responsibility Report," providing updates on its work in promoting healthy living, helping neighbors in need, protecting the planet, and championing diversity and inclusion. The inaugural report details Stop & Shop’s efforts and accomplishments in 2023 and the retailer's continued commitment to nourishing its associates, customers and communities.

Among its accomplishments, Stop & Shop reached a milestone last year of supporting more than 200 in-school pantries through the Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program, helping 40,000-plus children and their families with consistent access to healthy foods.

Progressive Grocer spoke to Stop & Shop Chief Marketing Officer Karen Mitchell about the retailer’s recently launched Feed It Forward campaign, which is the platform through which the company communicates its commitment to community giving.

“In developing the campaign, the creative concept was focused around raising awareness of the Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program and demonstrating the commitment and engagement from our store associates, whose partnership with the area schools are an integral part of the success of the program,” said Mitchell.

Other highlights in Stop & Shop’s 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Report include the following:

As part of its focus to protect the planet and be a sustainable retailer, Stop & Shop diverted more than 78% of its total food and nonfood waste from landfill through recycling programs, and donated 21 million-plus pounds of food to local food banks.

To support wellness in its neighborhoods, Stop & Shop Nutrition Partners, a team of registered dietitians, reached thousands of customers by hosting 358 educational workshops and webinars, and the Stop & Shop Pharmacy team administered more than 300,000 immunizations.

Stop & Shop associate resource groups organized more than 40 events throughout the year, celebrating diversity within the organization and in local communities; additionally associates contributed 2,000-plus volunteer hours during November’s Month of Giving, showcasing how they care for neighbors in need.

“At the heart of Stop & Shop is the tireless effort and care our associates put into serving our local customers and supporting our communities. Our responsibility goes far beyond our aisles, and we are committed to making a positive impact on those that we serve,” said Gordon Reid, president of Stop & Shop. “Every page of the report reflects our dedication to nourishing a better tomorrow. We are proud of the accomplishments we achieved in 2023 and thank those who helped us reach them.”

Employing 58,000 associates, Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA company that operates nearly 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Its brands are Food Lion, The Giant Co., Giant Food, Hannaford, Stop & Shop, Peapod, and Retail Business Services. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among its 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.