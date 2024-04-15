Save A Lot's ESG Report Outlines Progress in Creating Sustainable Business Model

Save A Lot's new ESG report provides an overview of the locally owned and operated business model, and how retail partners and stores are engaging directly with the communities they serve.

Save A Lot is also striving to help a lot. The discount grocer released its annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report recapping progress across its business model in improving experiences for shoppers, retail partners, team members and communities.

The report covers the three pillars of ESG and comes after the company finalized its strategy to shift ownership and operations of all Save A Lot locations to independent, licensed ownership. This is the first ESG report following last summer's full and formal move to a licensed wholesaler.

“As a bannered wholesaler, we are committed to ensuring our more than 170 independent owners and operators — are positioned to profitably execute the Save A Lot business model,” said Fred Boehler, who officially took on the CEO role in December. “With a commitment to responsible growth that honors the important role of each stakeholder-team members, retail partners, suppliers and customers, this report will show that we prioritize respect, trust and responsible business practices that will be a source of pride for our teams for generations to come.”

According to the report, Save A Lot created an ESG leadership committee to support its focus on running a sustainable business. The committee consists of a group of senior leaders and ESG “champions” from each business function.

Among other results over the past year, Save A Lot reported the following strides in its ESG efforts:

In October, Save A Lot introduced its second annual Team Voice initiative, a survey soliciting team member opinions on a variety of factors related to company culture. About 60% employees responded and provided leaders with a snapshot of worker views and attitudes.

Within training and development, 600 team members completed 7,000 courses by the end of 2023, including 41 new courses consisting of about 100 new learning activities.

More than 50% of Save A Lot employees enrolled in Save A Lot’s well-being program last year.

Save A Lot launched a new community based program called “Hometown Heroes” recognizing people and organizations that make a difference its communities. The company’s existing “Bags for a Brighter Holiday” program netted more than $630,000 worth of food donations to more than 500 local charities in 2023.

The licensed wholesaler introduced a healthy benefits program last year, teaming with providers of healthy benefits payment cards. After an initial pilot, Save A Lot rolled out the program to 332 stores, with more planned for 2024.

In 2023, the company took action to increase the fuel efficiency of its food distribution network, using its transportation management system, partnering with a transportation management solutions provider and continuously monitoring and upgrading its fleet.

Also under the environmental category, Save A Lot continued to work to lower air emissions from refrigeration in its distribution centers by shifting to low-impact refrigerants and implemented a recycling program through its support center to reduce waste and promote sustainable practices.

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot services more than 800 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 57 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.