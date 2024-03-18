Q&A: How Food Lion Is Ramping Up Its Sustainability Initiatives

Geoff Waldau, EVP, Merchandising at Food Lion
PG: How does Food Lion's food donation program work? And what about the waste diversion program?
GW: Not only do we strive to continue providing easy, fresh and affordable options for customers, we also have a huge responsibility to care for all our neighbors in the towns and cities we serve. Here in the United States, food waste accounts for roughly 30-40% of the food supply. Food Lion was the first grocery retailer in the U.S. to implement a food rescue program with our partner, Feeding America, in 2000. As a part of our philanthropic platform, Food Lion Feeds, our program works locally to divert stores’ food waste from area landfills to area food banks. This includes fresh produce, meat, dairy products and nonperishable items. When food cannot be donated, we have still found sustainable ways to dispose of it wherever possible such as composting and recycling organic waste. Since 2014, we’ve donated 1.2 billion meals to our neighbors in need and are on track to achieve our goal of donating 1.5 billion meals by 2025.
Our goal at Food Lion is to improve waste diversion across our 1,100+ stores, whether it’s through recycling, composting or even animal feed. Driving zero waste through recycling streams such as paper, cardboard, plastic, food and more is essential to our contribution to a more eco-and socially responsible future. Plus, as a U.S. Food Loss and Waste 2030 Champion, we’re committed to reducing food loss and waste in our operations by 50% by 2030.
PG: Does Food Lion have any new or upcoming sustainability initiatives you can share?
GW: There are always greener initiatives in the works for us! As a 22-time Energy Star Partner of the Year and a GreenChill Achievement winner, Food Lion is continuously working to improve both our lighting and refrigeration to be more energy efficient in support of the goal to be net zero in our operations by 2040. We appreciate these recognitions from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
We’re also working on pilot programs to improve sustainable food sourcing with various suppliers. Additionally, to support our ambitions around reducing plastic usage, we’re working on converting our chicken trays, replacing them with a more sustainable packaging that breaks down easier. There is additional ongoing work to look at innovative and sustainable packaging solutions that could leverage learnings from recent pilots on technology like advanced recycling.
While we stand as champions of sustainability, our customers and communities remain at the forefront of the initiatives we establish, and we look forward to continue leading a more sustainable future.
Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion operates more than 1,100 stores with 82,000-plus associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century. In addition, the Food Lion banner is an honoree of several 2023 Impact Awards, a PG awards program that honors outstanding ESG efforts.