Q&A: How Food Lion Is Ramping Up Its Sustainability Initiatives

As citizens across the world mark Global Recycling Day on March 18, Food Lion is pulling back the curtain on its sustainability and recycling efforts over the past year. Geoff Waldau, EVP, Merchandising at Food Lion, spoke with Progressive Grocer about the retailer's progress, as well as what’s to come.

According to the company, it diverted 82% of its waste in 2023, which totaled 305,000 tons of material. Food Lion also recycled thousands of tons of materials, including more than 181,000 tons of cardboard and paper; 8,700 tons of plastic film, bags and bottles; and 18,800 tons of food through animal feed, anaerobic digestion and composting. The company also donated more than 73 million pounds of edible food to food insecure neighbors.

Waldau shared additional thoughts and information about Food Lion’s initiatives.

Progressive Grocer: Which Food Lion sustainability initiatives have been the most impactful over the past year?

Geoff Waldau: It’s safe to say that each and every one of our company initiatives around sustainability are considered extremely impactful. We maintain a deep commitment to ensuring our customers are provided with items that align with environmentally friendly production processes, and that critical commodities including tea, coffee, cocoa, palm oil, wood fiber and seafood are held to industry-leading standards ensuring they’re sustainably sourced.

We also put a lot of effort into ensuring our customers have healthy and affordable options throughout our assortment and leverage our proprietary Guiding Stars program to make identifying nutritional choices easy. Guiding Stars indicate if a product meets transparent nutrition criteria, providing a 1-, 2- or 3-star rating for Good, Better or Best nutrition. The ratings are conveniently located on shelf tags, prepared foods and store-brand packaging at Food Lion stores. This influences our customers to make healthier shopping decisions.

Additionally, Food Lion’s diversion program leaves a big impact on both sustainability and food insecurity. We diverted 82% of our waste in 2023 totaling 305,000 tons of materials, including our donation of over 73 million pounds of edible food to nourish our neighbors in the towns and cities we serve. Diverting food from landfills to food pantries isn’t only about sustainability for us, it’s a crucial part of our commitment to fighting food insecurity.

Lastly, we remained focused on driving efficiencies and improving our overall emissions footprint with key efforts like converting sales floor lights in 224 stores to LED which helps support our race to zero ambitions.