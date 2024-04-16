Giant Co. Issues Annual Impact Report

Marking 100 years in grocery last year, The Giant Co. celebrated the milestone occasion through meaningful initiatives including its associates, customers and community partners.

The Giant Co. has released its third annual impact report, which details its 2023 corporate social responsibility initiatives. Marking 100 years in grocery last year, the retailer celebrated the milestone occasion through meaningful initiatives including its associates, customers and community partners.

“Since opening our first store in Carlisle, Pa., in 1923, The Giant Co. has always been committed to serving our local communities, both in and outside our stores,” said Giant Co. President John Ruane. “As we celebrated our 100th anniversary last year, our efforts centered around areas where we can make the greatest impact: eliminating hunger, changing children’s lives, healing the planet, promoting well-being, and fostering a culture of inclusion and belonging. With this focus, we’re able to help connect families, create healthier communities and grow local neighborhoods.”

Among the report’s highlights:

Working with local hunger relief partners: 14.1 million meals were donated to help eliminate hunger in surrounding communities.

Honoring the company’s legacy of giving back: $500,000 was awarded to 20 local nonprofits as part of its Make a Difference Challenge.

Creating a more sustainable future: A total of $500,000 was donated to organizations committed to growing food system resiliency and reducing food waste.

Helping customers and communities find well-being: The chain’s registered dietitians taught more than 65,000 attendees in 300-plus virtual wellness classes, and the company’s pharmacy teams administered more than 175,000 vaccinations.

With more than 35,000 associates supporting more than 190 stores, 130-plus pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and 180-plus online pickup hubs and a grocery delivery service in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and New Jersey, Carlisle, Pa.-based The Giant Co. encompasses the following banners: Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among the 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.