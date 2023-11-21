The Giant Co. Makes Executive Moves

The Giant Co. has named Brian Lorenz VP of omnichannel fresh merchandising and Kathy Sweigert VP of the Mid-Atlantic division. Lorenz will report directly to John Ruane, president of The Giant Co., while Sweigert will report directly to Dave Lessard, SVP of operations, customer experience and perishable distribution. Both appointments are effective Monday, Nov. 27.

“Brian and Kathy bring vast experience to our business, with more than 40 years of retail grocery experience between them, and have a strong understanding and appreciation of the needs of our team, customers and the communities we serve,” noted Ruane, who recently spoke about Giant Co.'s approach to food retail at Progressive Grocer's Grocery Impact event. “I am excited to see them grow in their new roles and continue to contribute to The Giant Co. in meaningful ways.”

In his new role, Lorenz will head up omnichannel fresh merchandising, including the produce/floral, meat/seafood and deli/bakery departments, while Sweigert will guide retail operations at 100 Giant and Martin’s stores across central and western Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Lorenz joined The Giant Co. in 2014 as district director. He has held a variety of roles across the Ahold Delhaize USA family of companies, among them district director and portfolio lead. His most recent position was category director, bakery/deli, a role he took on in 2018. Before joining The Giant Co., he held several roles at Walmart and Tops Markets. In 2023, Lorenz received the company’s highest honor, the Presidents’ Award, for consistently delivering exceptional performance, contributing to the organization’s success, emulating the company’s values and bringing its purpose to life.

Sweigert has been with the company since 2000 and has held roles ranging from an entry-level part-time position to store manager and regional director.​ Most recently, she was director of human resources, a position she took on in May 2022.

Among other honors, Schweigert received Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery Award in 2016 and 2022.​ She also previously served as the executive advisor for The Giant Co.’s CARE business resource group, and is a member of the company’s LINC business resource group.

With more than 35,000 associates supporting more than 190 stores, 130-plus pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and 180-plus online pickup hubs and a grocery delivery service in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and New Jersey, Carlisle, Pa.-based The Giant Co. encompasses the following banners: Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.