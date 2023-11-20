Publix Names New CEO

Meanwhile, Murphy began his career in 1984 as a front service clerk in Margate, Fla. He worked in various positions before becoming a store manager in 1995. He was promoted to district manager in 2003, regional director in 2009 and VP of the Miami division in 2014. In 2016, Murphy was promoted to SVP of retail operations. He was named president in 2019.

Goff began his career in 1991 as a front service clerk in Jacksonville, Fla. He worked in various positions before becoming a store manager in 2005. He was promoted to district manager in 2010, regional director in 2014 and VP of the Miami division in 2019. In 2022, Goff was promoted to SVP of retail operations.

“We are delighted to have leaders with the experience of Kevin and John who are ready to take the next steps in their careers,” noted Jones. “I am confident in their ability to lead our company into the future and to continue to make Publix a great place to shop for our customers and a great place to work for our associates.”

Publix achieved higher sales and earnings in its third quarter, ended Sept. 30. The Lakeland, Fla.-based retailer reported a 7.2% bump in sales for the period, reaching $14 billion. Sales comps were also up, edging 4.3% higher.

The big news was in earnings, as net earnings during Q3 surged 111.4% on a year-over-year basis to reach $833 million. Earnings per share (EPS) more than doubled, increasing to 25 cents per share from 12 cents per share last year.

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has more than 1,350 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia, and more than 250,000 associates. The company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among the Best Regional Grocery Chains in America.