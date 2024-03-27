Giant Co. Names VP of Center Store Omnichannel Merch

The Giant Co. has promoted Joanna Crishock to the role of VP of center store omnichannel merchandising, effective immediately. Crishock reports directly to The Giant Co. President John Ruane.

“With vast experience in consumer insights, strategy and, most recently, commercial planning, price strategy and marketing, Joanna brings tremendous knowledge and strength to her new role,” said Ruane. “She is passionate about building strategic and winning relationships with our suppliers, and I’m excited to see how she will leverage her expertise to advance our omnichannel strategy, drive performance and exceed customer expectations.”

In her new position, Crishock will head up center store omnichannel merchandising, including nonfoods (health, pet, baby, and seasonal); frozen, dairy and center store; beer/wine and DSD; beverage; snacks, and global flavors.

Crishock joined The Giant Co. in 2019 as director of strategy and innovation. Since that time, she has held leadership roles in consumer and marketing insights, strategy, and e-commerce, including the position of chief of staff. Her most recent role was VP of marketing and commercial planning. Before moving to The Giant Co, Crishock worked at Ahold USA Retail Support and Retail Business Services, where she held several research and consumer insight roles.

[RELATED: How The Giant Co. Honors Workers With 50+ Years of Service]

Crishock earned both her bachelor’s degree in marketing and MBA from Pennsylvania State University. ​She is currently executive advisor to The Giant Co.’s young professionals business resource group, THRIVE, and also a member of the company’s women business resource group, LINC. In addition, she sits on the board of directors for VOCE and the Consumer and Decision Sciences Advisory Board at Harrisburg University. ​

With more than 35,000 associates supporting more than 190 stores, 130-plus pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and 180-plus online pickup hubs and a grocery delivery service in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and New Jersey, Carlisle, Pa.-based The Giant Co. encompasses the following banners: Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.