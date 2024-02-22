EXCLUSIVE: How The Giant Co. Honors Workers With 50+ Years of Service

One of the defining aspects of the grocery business – and strengths – is the longevity of the workforce. Many c-suite leaders started their careers as cashiers or baggers, as have scores of directors, managers and associates at all levels.

The Giant Co. is one food retailer with a roster of long-serving team members, something that is especially noteworthy on Supermarket Employee Day. To recognize those employees, the grocer formed a special group of people who have been a part of the company for 50 years.

Several employees at The Giant Co. received Legacy Awards this past year and were honored at the retailer’s annual business meeting. John Ruane, president of The Giant Co., lauded those team members for their efforts and emphasized how important they are to both its day-to-day operations and overall service and culture. “The Giant Co. has achieved so much in its 100 years of operations, making a lasting impact on the lives of so many. It’s been a century of serving families, fresh thinking, and caring for our communities. It’s an incredible legacy and one that is only made possible by our incredible team members. Grocery stores like ours are considered the heart of the community, but it’s our team members who are the heart of our company,” he told Progressive Grocer.