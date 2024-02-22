EXCLUSIVE: How The Giant Co. Honors Workers With 50+ Years of Service

Retailer’s Legacy Awards a testament to the power of longevity
Richard Myers - Giant Co
Richard Myers has been a part of The Giant Co. family for 53 years.

One of the defining aspects of the grocery business – and strengths – is the longevity of the workforce. Many c-suite leaders started their careers as cashiers or baggers, as have scores of directors, managers and associates at all levels. 

The Giant Co. is one food retailer with a roster of long-serving team members, something that is especially noteworthy on Supermarket Employee Day. To recognize those employees, the grocer formed a special group of people who have been a part of the company for 50 years.

Several employees at The Giant Co. received Legacy Awards this past year and were honored at the retailer’s annual business meeting. John Ruane, president of The Giant Co., lauded those team members for their efforts and emphasized how important they are to both its day-to-day operations and overall service and culture. “The Giant Co. has achieved so much in its 100 years of operations, making a lasting impact on the lives of so many. It’s been a century of serving families, fresh thinking, and caring for our communities. It’s an incredible legacy and one that is only made possible by our incredible team members. Grocery stores like ours are considered the heart of the community, but it’s our team members who are the heart of our company,” he told Progressive Grocer. 

Legacy Circle winners - The Giant Co
Legacy Award winners from left to right: Helen Pennock, John Yergo and Bernice Burkett

This latest Legacy Award winners include the following individuals:

  • Bernice Burkett, 50 years: Martin's Store #6275 Hagerstown, Md. 
  • John Yergo, 51 years:​ Giant Store #6253 New Cumberland, Pa. 
  • Dennis Moyer, 52 years: Giant Store #6513 Maple Glen, Pa.​
  • Dennis Shiley, 52 years: Giant Store #6447 Harrisburg, Pa.
  • Helen Pennock, 53 years:​ Giant Store #6471 North Coventry, Pa.
  • Richard Myers, 53 years: Giant Store #6310 Dillsburg, Pa.​
  • John Foster, 55 years:​ Giant Store #6025 Lewistown, Pa. 
Giant Legacy
Legacy Award recipients from left to right: John Yergo, Dennis Shiley and Dennis Moyer

Added Ruane: “Team members like Bernice, Dennis, Dennis, Helen, John, John and Richard have set the bar high. They inspire me and everyone around them. Quite simply, they are the difference and the reason why we have been in business for 100 years. I’m so grateful to each of them for their contributions to our business, team, and the communities we serve.”

With more than 35,000 associates supporting more than 190 stores, 130-plus pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and 180-plus online pickup hubs and a grocery delivery service in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and New Jersey, Carlisle, Pa.-based The Giant Co. encompasses the following banners: Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.

