Supermarket Employee Day Is Feb. 22

On Thursday, Feb. 22, grocers nationwide will celebrate the fourth annual Supermarket Employee Day. FMI—The Food Industry Association established this holiday in 2021 to recognize employees at every level for the work they do feeding families and enriching lives.

Many supermarkets serve as the backbones of their communities. Millions of supermarket employees come to work daily to keep shelves stocked and to provide communities with essential services that help them survive and thrive.

One of the supermarkets recognizing this commitment is St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets Inc. “The nearly 12,000 Schnucks teammates at our stores, facilities and offices throughout the Midwest make our mission to nourish people’s lives possible,” noted Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “Because of their commitment to our customers, Schnucks has had the privilege of serving our communities for 85 years.”

To thank its essential workers, Schnucks associates who have a Schnucks Rewards account will receive 5,000 points ($10) as well as an exclusive teammate-only digital coupon. Schnucks associates are also celebrating with various activities throughout the week at each location.

Harris Teeter is joining in on celebrations. To say “Thank You” to its associates, the regional grocer is offering each associate 1,000 free Fuel Points, along with free lunch and other discounts and rewards in stores.

“Every day, but especially on Supermarket Employee Day, I am so grateful for our amazing associates,” said Tammy DeBoer, president of Matthews, N.C.-based Harris Teeter. “I hope you will join me in thanking our amazing teams when you visit your Harris Teeter on Feb. 22.”

Tops Markets LLC is also recognizing the commitment of its employees.

“The resilience demonstrated by the Tops team in the face of adversities, be it a winter storm or a global pandemic, continues to leave us profoundly impressed,” said Ron Ferri, president of Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops. “And as Tops also celebrates its 62nd anniversary in the communities we serve, we’re proud to honor those who have been with us for decades. In 2023, we recognized a total of 252 associates reaching 25-, 30-, 35-, 40-, 45- and even 50-year anniversaries, for a grand total of 8,235 years of service.

“There is nothing that quite says dedication more then a room full of associates who have called Tops their family for over a quarter a century,” continued Ferri.

“Through their reliable service in diverse circumstances, supermarket employees have earned our gratitude and respect, which is why we designate Feb. 22 to celebrate them,” noted Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based FMI. “Our gratitude goes out to the employees in our industry who personify compassion and courage when communities most need encouragement and assistance.”

To help celebrate Supermarket Employee Day, customers are urged to stop by their grocery store to thank the associates who serve them each and every day, and are also encouraged to honor their favorite teammates in social media posts by using the hashtags #SupermarketEmployeeDay and #SupermarketHeroes.

Schnucks operates 115 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs nearly 12,000 associates. The company is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Harris Teeter, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. employs 36,000 associates at more than 250 stores and 70-plus fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia. Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100. Tops Markets LLC has approximately 150 supermarkets, including five franchise stores, and employs more than 14,000 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania and Vermont. The banner’s parent company, Northeast Grocery Inc., is No. 45 on The PG 100.