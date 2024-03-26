Chad Groves Named President and CEO at Seaboard Foods

Seaboard Foods, LLC has a new leader. Parent company Seaboard Corp. announced that Chad Groves has been appointed president and CEO, succeeding the retiring Peter Brown.

Groves will leverage his extensive food industry experience to lead the pork business, which includes the Prairie Fresh brand. He joined the company in 2021 as SVP of global sales, marketing and innovation and, before that, served as VP of sales, retail and foodservice at Trilliant Food & Nutrition, LLC and VP of field sales and foodservice at High Liner Foods. Groves earned a bachelor of science degree from Purdue University and an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is currently treasurer of the National Pork Board.

Brown is wrapping up three decades of protein industry leadership as he exits Seaboard Foods. He came to the company more than three years ago, following tenures at Butterball and High Liner Foods. "Peter was a key leader on Seaboard's executive management team and we wish him all the best in his upcoming retirement," said Bob Steer, president and CEO of Seaboard Corp.

Based in Merriam, Kan., Seaboard Foods markets its products under the Prairie Fresh, Seaboard Foods and Daily’s brands. The third largest pig producer and the fourth leading pork processor in the United States, the company provides fresh, frozen and processed pork to retailers, foodservice operators, further processors and other distributors across the country.