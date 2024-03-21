Holiday Entertaining Guide: Spring & Summer Edition

There’s pretty much an observance for everything these days — like National Melba Toast Day (March 23) and National Crayon Day (March 31) — but retailers do have several key opportunities to lift sales for popular upcoming holidays.

Following a busy February in which the Super Bowl, Mardi Gras, Ash Wednesday and Valentine’s Day took place in rapid succession, grocers are redirecting their assortments and promotions for spring and early-summer holidays that involve at-home entertaining. Looking ahead, plans are already in motion for the peak holiday season in the fourth quarter.

Party On

To be sure, U.S. consumers like special occasions. According to the “2024 Holiday Intentions” study from Chicago-based data and tech company Numerator, nearly all consumers said that they’ll buy something for holiday celebrations. Nine in 10 shoppers said that they’ll make a purchase related to a given holiday, and a third expected to spend between $50 and $100 per holiday throughout the year.

Numerator’s data also affirmed that supermarkets are top shopping destinations for holidays. As for what consumers are buying when they’re in stores or online, the insights company found that food is the most popular item that shoppers intended to purchase for 10 of the 14 major holidays, followed by alcohol.

While they’re spending on food, drink and other supplies for holiday celebrations, shoppers remain mindful of elevated prices, even as inflation has declined from its 2022 peak. “Beyond inflation, 2023 was a difficult year for consumers,” observes Mike Scavuzzo, sales director, emerging brands at Numerator. “The end of SNAP benefits and the return of student loan payments put even more pressure on consumer spending that will likely carry into 2024.”

Mike Kostyo, VP at Chicago-based food industry consulting firm Menu Matters, agrees that the industry isn’t out of the woods yet when it comes to price-related mindsets and behaviors, even among consumers keen on celebrating. “Inflation and high prices are absolutely still weighing on consumers’ minds ahead of big holidays and entertaining occasions,” affirms Kostyo. “As we were heading into this year, well over half of consumers said they had experienced sticker shock from a food purchase in the past year, and grocery prices continue to stay stubbornly high, so there’s hasn’t been much relief.”

There are many ways for grocers and brands to connect with shoppers balancing price consciousness with an enthusiasm for entertaining. “Where we see favorability for consumers will be through increased frequency and depth of promotions to drive unit volume, which has been soft over the past 12 months,” says Scavuzzo, adding, “Retailers and brands that partner to prioritize affordability will win with consumers during the 2024 holiday season.”