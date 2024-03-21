Holiday Entertaining Guide: Spring & Summer Edition

To appeal to shoppers who want to celebrate conveniently, grocers can promote heat-and-eat offerings like brioche waffles from St Pierre Groupe.
Spring Ahead
The top spring holidays kick off in March with St. Patrick’s Day as grocers promote Irish meal staples like corned beef, fresh cabbage, potatoes and soda bread, along with adult beverages like beer and Irish whiskey. It may be a smaller holiday, mainly observed in areas with big Irish populations like New York City, Boston and Chicago, but March 17 still brings retailers some luck: According to the Washington, D.C.-based National Retail Federation (NRF), more consumers than ever celebrated St. Paddy’s Day in 2023, spending an average of $43.84.
Next up on the major spring holiday list are historically religious observances that bring shoppers to grocery stores as they get ready to entertain family and friends. Easter, set for March 31 this year, remains a major retail occasion, while Passover, starting on April 23, is a food-centric observance. The celebration of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, is a festive occasion that involves meals at home, too, along with sweets that are popular after a period of fasting.
In a recent webinar on spring 2024 trends Jaclyn Marks, a “trendologist” at Chicago-based Datassential, said that those holidays are important for grocers. “Among consumers who celebrate Easter and Passover, 85% celebrate with meals at home,” she noted.
Recent data from Chicago-based insights firm Circana uncovered similar sentiments. According to a February Circana survey of primary grocery shoppers, a quarter of consumers planned to prepare a special meal for themselves or their household for Easter or Passover, and 19% said that they would host or attend a meal with extended family members who don’t live with them.
In its seasonal analysis of first-quarter holidays, New York-based Coresight Research noted that about two-thirds of consumers planned to celebrate Easter this year. Grocers can take heart from another Coresight statistic: Nearly 32% of consumers who plan to mark the holiday intended to spend more than last year.
To appeal to consumers planning to celebrate these spring holidays with varying degrees of budgets, grocers offer a range of meal solutions and catering options, similar to their fall and winter holidays. Retailers such as Whole Foods Market, Wegmans and The Fresh Market, for example, offer a variety of seasonal prepared foods for Easter and Passover, and also share occasion-based recipes and entertaining tips.
Food retailers can carry over Easter brunch ideas for Mother’s Day, another prime holiday for entertaining at home. An overwhelming majority of 84% of U.S. adults celebrate that occasion, according to NRF. In addition to the perennially popular breakfast in bed or brunch meals for moms, grocers also ramp up promotions and offerings in the floral department as a way to celebrate mothers, grandmas and others who are maternal figures.
Another occasion that has been gaining steam in recent years is Cinco De Mayo. While many people go out for that occasion, grocers typically feature an array of Mexican and Latin American products for May 5, including food and beverages.