DIY Versus Ready-Made Charcuterie Boards

In the world of charcuterie, consumers have more choice than ever – including whether to buy a ready-made board or to put together their own. Progressive Grocer asked experts in the charcuterie space to weigh in on how retailers can help shoppers decide what’s best for them.

“The pros of retailers assembling charcuterie boards and cheese trays are that customers can get fresh, professionally selected, high-quality [meats and] cheeses paired with delectable accompaniments,” noted Gayle De Caro, category manager of specialty cheese and deli merchandising at Encino, Calif.-based Gelson’s Markets. “Also, ready-made boards are convenient. There’s no hassle in creating your board. The cons to assembling in-store would be the necessary labor [and] less artisanal and fewer options. We believe freshly prepared is the best option, [but] it depends on the customer's needs.”

“Charcuterie boards offer consumers and shoppers the ability to build and serve what appeals to them and who they are entertaining, so provide them with the tools, tips and techniques they need to take a DIY approach [and] give them the option to explore and determine what works best for them,” counseled Shawn Munk, director of marketing, European brands and foodservice at Colonial Heights, Va.-based specialty meat and cheese provider Fiorucci Foods Inc., a division of Sigma USA. “Be cautious of combining options and ingredients together that don’t necessarily fall into the same flavor palette or experience. Make sure that each board has a theme involved if you plan to create ready-made charcuterie boards, and consider mainstream offerings that appeal to a broader audience, especially for ready-made boards.”

For consumers creating their own spreads, Munk suggested that they “consider their audience – family, friends, neighbors, colleagues. … If you are serving certain beverages or a specific main entrée, research what pairs well with them. Charcuterie boards are all about shape, form and color; don’t be afraid to experiment and taste-test options before serving. And make sure your board fits the spread you want to build and is the right size for your audience.”