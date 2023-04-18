DIY Versus Ready-Made Charcuterie Boards

“As with any dish, assembling your own charcuterie board allows for some additional personalization,” said Allison Schuman, chief business development officer at Fairfield, N.J.-based Schuman Cheese. “If you’re someone who knows a bit more about cheese, or has specific pairing preferences and a little bit of extra time, you might prefer to build your own. However, if you’re like most consumers who are looking for convenient, high-quality options, or if you’re just pressed for time, a ready-made one is an equally great option. It all depends on shoppers’ unique entertaining needs and knowledge, and we try to be a resource in any scenario with a diverse portfolio of stand-alone and paired offerings.”
“Having a ready-to-go board with pairings is great for retailers to do for their consumers and creates a grab-and-go [item] for an entertainment occasion,” noted Debbie Seife, director of marketing at Dutch multinational dairy cooperative FrieslandCampina, whose U.S. headquarters is in Paramus, N.J. “It can really help consumers that don’t have time to do it themselves or are not feeling confident they can do proper pairings. … Depending on how many people [the] board is for [will] dictate … how big [the] board will be.”
“There is a lot of freshness associated with the board being made in store, and the quality is higher and more customizable,” said Kimberlie Le, founder of Berkeley Calif.-based Prime Roots, a plant-based meat brand. “If customers are looking for a unique experience or looking for something more personalized, freshly made boards are recommended.”
According to Leslie Maclin, chief marketing officer of The Simple Root, a maker of plant-based dips, cream cheese and artisan cheese-style products that is based in London and has its U.S. headquarters in Denver, while creative food shoppers will prefer to gather and assemble their own plant-based entertaining tray ingredients, they will value retailers’ help with availability, cross-merchandising and serving suggestions. Further, consumers with limited plant-based food knowledge will appreciate retailers that make pre-made plant-based boards and trays available in the chilled case or as catering options from the deli or prepared food department, as Aldi U.K. did last year with pre-assembled vegan cheese boards.