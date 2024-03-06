Why the Bacon Trend Will Never Be Over

Bacon is a star ingredient in many packaged goods, too, like Oscar Mayer's new line of Scramblers.
New Takes on Tradition
As sales figures show, a majority of bacon is purchased in the form of fresh strips derived from pork belly. Many consumers still cook up raw bacon in traditional ways and for classic meals like omelets and BLT sandwiches, but some are experimenting with other recipes as they continue to cook a lot at home in the wake of the pandemic and during an inflationary era.
“It’s not just limited to a few strips of bacon with eggs for breakfast – we are seeing it incorporated in pizzas and even in doughnuts. Bacon can be added to anything savory and to sweet dishes as well,” observes Pierce, who points out that bacon is an easy and effective way to punch up the eating experience. “Being able to add bacon to a recipe gives it more variety.”
As people widen their recipe repertoire – often inspired by posts on social media platforms like TikTok – bacon brands are giving consumers more product options. “When you look at all of the different types of bacon offered in a retail grocery store, there’s a flavor and product for almost everyone,” says Midan’s Fleming, citing the advent of bacon offerings for those with certain dietary interests. “If it’s sugar, curing or whatever else was an obstacle, there’s now a bacon to meet that need.”
There are some trends in the category. As Daily’s expands its reach into the retail sector following a long history in foodservice, the brand finds that consumers are embracing thicker slices and flavored bacon varieties. “We use all-natural hardwood to smoke our product and smoke using slower cycles,” says Pierce. “We use premium ingredients for curing as well.”
One new offering has generated particular buzz among home chefs, she adds. “Most recently, we launched a steak-cut bacon, which has been really very exciting, and we have an ultra-thick bacon in the L-board format, which puts a different spin on bacon, with a meatier cut that’s perfect for people who love bacon,” she explains.
Other bacon brands have fared well with thicker cuts, flavorful smoking techniques and seasonings as shoppers look to do more with fresh bacon. Boar’s Head, based in Sarasota, Fla., offers a Butcher Craft Thick Cut Bacon as part of its collection, while Oscar Mayer, from Kraft Heinz, based in Chicago and Pittsburgh, touts its Naturally Hardwood Smoked Thick Cut Applewood bacon.
“There are a couple of things with thick-sliced or steak-cut bacon,” notes Fleming. “It delivers on more flavor because it’s thicker, and it usually results in less shrinkage, with a better bite. It also holds better if you add it as an ingredient, so it extends across dayparts.”
For its part, the venerable Jimmy Dean brand under the Tyson Foods Inc. umbrella includes Thick Cut Applewood Smoked and Hickory Smoked Premium Bacon varieties. Demand is so strong for these and other bacon products that Springdale, Ark.-based Tyson recently opened a new $355 million production facility in Bowling Green, Ky., to further innovate with new bacon flavors, cuts and products for brands such as Jimmy Dean and the fast-growing Wright label.
“Bacon is a growing category based on consumer demand, both at home and at restaurants, and our expanded production will enable us to lead this growth and drive innovation,” notes Melanie Boulden, Tyson’s group president of prepared foods and chief growth officer.
Retailers have also upped the ante in fresh bacon with their private label premium versions that inspire people to use bacon in a host of applications. The Good & Gather portfolio from Minneapolis-based Target includes a No Sugar Uncured Bacon; Monrovia, Calif.-based Trader Joe’s offers an Uncured Dry Rubbed Sliced Bacon; and the Frederik’s by Meijer premium store brand from Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer includes a Naturally Hardwood-Smoked Thick Cut Bacon and a Double Smoked Center Cut Bacon.
In addition to fresh bacon, other forms of bacon make it easy for consumers to add this bit of pork flavor to a wide range of dishes throughout the day. Microwaveable bacon has been on the market for decades now, and it has also expanded to include more premium varieties.
Likewise, bacon pieces and bits in both shelf-stable and refrigerated forms are a go-to ingredient for home cooks. Innovations continue in these segments, too, as evidenced by launches like Jimmy Dean’s Hardwood Smoked, Chopped, Uncooked Premium Bacon, ready to be pan-fried for an accompaniment or ingredient.
The plant-based boom of the past few years has included the introduction of bacon made from plant sources, which can likewise be incorporated into meal and snack occasions. Examples include Veggie Breakfast Meatless Bacon Strips from the MorningStar Farms division of Chicago-based Kellanova, and Smart Bacon from LightLife, of Turners Falls, Mass.
Of course, bacon has long been a star ingredient in foods and remains a go-to addition for products spanning dayparts and categories. Bacon-topped pizzas remain popular, with new items like a Gorgonzola & Bacon with Pear Chutney pizza from Albertsons Cos., based in Boise, Idaho, and a Sharp Cheddar and Uncured bacon stone-fired pizza from Tillamook County Creamery Association, of Tillamook County, Ore.
