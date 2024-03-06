Why the Bacon Trend Will Never Be Over

People joke about their love of bacon, but it’s true that this is a foodstuff that appeals to consumers on many sensory levels and, as it turns out, on many occasions.

Over the years, public figures have weighed in on the ubiquitousness, usefulness and uniqueness of bacon. “You know, it’s hard to beat bacon at any time of day,” admits actor Nick Offerman. Comedian Jim Gaffigan draws laughs with the observation: “Bacon’s the best. Even the frying of bacon sounds like applause.” Famed chef and cookbook author James Beard once said that his ideal last meal would consist of bacon and eggs, and noted, “There are few sights that appeal to me more than the streaks of lean and fat in a good side of bacon, or the lovely round of pinkish meat framed in delicate white fat that is Canadian bacon.”

Today’s food analysts agree that the allure of bacon extends across dayparts and applications. “Eighty percent of people say they like or love bacon,” asserts Patrick Fleming, new business development manager at Midan Marketing, in Chicago. “What else as a country can we agree on? Even when there are down-market conditions, demand stays strong. Bacon complements so many meals, it’s an ingredient, and it always delivers on flavor. I’ve done bacon interviews for a long time, and people will ask, ‘Is the bacon trend over?’ No, it will never be over. There is always innovation, a new daypart, new thickness, new flavor.”

Anne-Marie Roerink, principal and founder of San Antonio-based 210 Analytics LLC, agrees. “Bacon is quite unique in that it does have a strong indulgence role, but at the same time it also plays an important role in many ‘everyday’ meals, from a topping on a salad [to] the classic bacon and egg, or to enhance a burger,” she says.

According to Roerink’s insights, the bacon category has held its own. “Bacon prices spiked well before several of the other proteins started gearing up, but experienced deflation in 2023,” she notes. “This brought consumers back to bacon, resulting in a strong pound performance in 2023, though the deflationary conditions meant that dollars were down year on year.”

Data from Circana OmniMarket Integrated Fresh, a Chicago-based market research company, affirms that bacon in many forms has remained in shopper baskets. For the 52 weeks ending Jan. 28, sales of fresh packaged bacon reached $5,898,880.631, while sales of deli service bacon hit $5,719,145 and sales of frozen bacon rang up $3,811,214. Salad toppings with bacon came in at $712,500,951, and refrigerated salad toppings/bacon bits reached $904,367 in that time frame.

Other market research bears out the enduring appetite for bacon. According to Chicago-based insights firm Mintel, 61% of consumers continue to eat the same amount of bacon as they have before, and nearly half said that they’re interested in trying new products, preparations and flavors.

Bacon makers agree that bacon is a force to be reckoned with as a product and category. “Bacon continues to be such a beloved household staple in the U.S.,” notes Emma Pierce, brand manager for Daily’s Premium Meats, a 130-year-old brand that became part of Merriam, Kan.-based Seaboard Foods in 2005. “It has a very high household penetration.”

According to data cited by Pierce, penetration for bacon exceeds 70% of all households with members between the ages of 25 and 64 and comes in at 76.6% for households with members between the ages of 55 and 64. Even consumers under the age of 25 enjoy bacon, which enjoys 70% household penetration among that crucial demographic.

Add in the statistics on ready-to-cook and heat-and-eat bacon, and you come up with a food that’s versatile and available across several categories. Even the adult beverage and bakery departments have been known to offer items made with bacon.