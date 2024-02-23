What Makes Alaska Seafood So Special?

To find out how retailers can continue to create excitement in the seafood section, Progressive Grocer connected with Megan Rider, domestic marketing director at the Juneau-based Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute, who provided plenty of information on how her organization is doing just that, thanks to the distinctive products found in the forty-ninth state’s fish-abundant waters. The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Progressive Grocer: What are the origins of the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI)?

Megan Rider: In 1981, the Alaska legislature enacted a seafood levy to be approved and paid by the state’s salmon fishermen. Thus began a public-private partnership that would earn Alaska a leadership role in the wild seafood sector that has yet to be paralleled, much less bested.

ASMI is the gold standard for seafood marketing. Not only is ASMI a pioneer in this space, but every other region or brand that enters into the seafood landscape looks first to ASMI as a model. Its success and reach set the standard industry-wide.

In the last four decades, ASMI has evolved from a small agency primarily tasked with moving canned and frozen salmon into diverse markets, to an organization that finds new market opportunities across the globe. The still relatively small organization promotes the full breadth of Alaska seafood product forms from every commercial fishery.

PG: What seafood products does Alaska offer, and what makes the state’s seafood stand apart from other regions’ offerings?

MR: Alaska has a long history of sustainable fishing practices. Whole communities have been intimately involved with harvesting and processing Alaska seafood for generations. Here, fishing is more than just a source of income; it’s a way of life, representing a real relationship with the land and sea. This fishing culture and the connection with the resource defines communities. Alaskans depend on sustainable fish harvests, year after year, and are dedicated to protecting this important natural resource for future generations. The fish that is commercially harvested from our waters includes five species of Pacific salmon — king, sockeye, keta, coho and pink; whitefish — halibut, cod, pollock, sole/flounder, sablefish, rockfish and surimi seafood; and shellfish — crab (king, snow, Dungeness), weathervane scallops, and spot prawns.

What’s unique to seafood from Alaska is that we are the only state to have written strict conservation language into our state constitution. Since statehood in 1959, it has been mandated by the Alaska state constitution that fisheries must be maintained on the sustained yield principle. It is because of this constitutional mandate, comprehensive fisheries management platform and the proven track record that Alaska is recognized as a model of sustainability for the world.