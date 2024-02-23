What Makes Alaska Seafood So Special?

The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute considers convenience and ease to be the most important factors when developing on-trend recipes.
PG: How does ASMI develop its consumer-facing campaigns? What programs are currently in the pipeline?
MR: Regular market research about purchasing behaviors at foodservice and retail provides us with key insights to consumer preferences and trends. Research shows us that for cooking inspiration, consumers turn to social media, experts and easy recipes.
The domestic marketing program works to keep abreast of the shifting tides of American palates and purchasing habits. Relationships with chefs, social media influencers and members of the media help our ASMI staff identify and roll out the many arms of consumer outreach featuring ASMI fishermen ambassadors and partner chefs.
We’ve seen increased reach year over year by leaning into “wild” and “taste” with our consumer campaign. We are currently running a “Cook Wild. #AskforAlaska” omnichannel consumer campaign. Alaska seafood is the ultimate wild and responsibly sourced ingredient.
PG: What are consumers’ biggest concerns when it comes to seafood, and how can
they be addressed?
MR: According to Circana, 62% of consumers say they are trying to increase their consumption of seafood — a higher rate than any other type of protein. The next nearest protein is chicken/poultry, at 46%. Less than one-third are trying to increase their beef, pork or plant-based proteins.
Conversely, while about one-third are trying to decrease consumption of beef and pork, very few (5%) are trying to decrease the amount of seafood they eat.
The No. 1 reason buyers choose seafood most often is because it is perceived to be healthier overall (79%). Taste preference is also a key driver (59%). About four in 10 also say they choose seafood for environmental reasons, it’s easier to prepare and it’s thought to be higher in protein.
The best option for retailers is to focus in on seafood as the healthiest, most delicious protein shoppers can purchase.
PG: What are retailers’ biggest concerns when it comes to seafood, and how can they be addressed?
MR: Circana asked consumers what would encourage eating more seafood, and 78% said having a greater selection (fresh and frozen) would encourage them to eat seafood more often. Price remains an issue for retailers, and offering a wide variety of seafood throughout the store, especially in frozen and deli, where it’s more affordable, is key.
Additionally, 39% of consumers said preparation instructions and recipe ideas are key to helping them purchase more seafood, and 35% said knowing the seafood retailers offer is wild-caught would encourage greater purchase of seafood.