Maple Leaf Foods Combines Meat, Plant Protein Businesses

Protein company Maple Leaf Foods, Inc. is turning over a new leaf, so to speak, with a new strategic plan and executive changes. As part of the update, the Mississauga, Ontario-based company is bringing its meat and plant protein divisions under a single umbrella.

The new organizational structure is designed to help Maple Leaf Foods optimize its growth potential in key markets as it aims to be the most sustainable protein company in the marketplace. In 2019, Maple Leaf announced that it had become a carbon neutral business.

As part of the realignment, Adam Grogan has been promoted to chief operating officer, leading prepared meats, poultry and plant protein and overseeing the supply chain network across Canada and the United States. A 25-year company veteran, he will leverage his experience in operational and commercial leadership.

Additionally, Casey Richards will take on the newly-created position of president of Maple Leaf Foods USA. He will spearhead growth in in retail and foodservice, bringing two decades of global marketing and general management to the role. Richards has worked for Maple Leaf for six years.

“For the past five years, our vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth has been our north star and raising the good in food is what gives us purpose every day,” said CEO Curtis Frank. “As our business shifts from an intensive phase of investing in building and commissioning new plants to realizing the benefits of our world-class network, the time is appropriate to refine the strategies that underpin our purpose and vision through an evolved strategic Blueprint.”

The refreshed leadership team will steer Maple Leaf through its new strategic approach, guided by a blueprint focused on making better food, taking care of a better planet, growing consumer relevance, delivering innovation, widening its geographic reach, harnessing technologies and developing talent in a values-based culture.

“The evolution of our Blueprint serves to bring clarity and focus to the entire company around how we will deliver on the core strategies that will propel Maple Leaf Foods forward,” explained Frank. “As an integrated protein company, we have tremendous opportunities ahead of us. Together we are a powerhouse, and we will leverage our combined strength to build our brands in Canadian, U.S. and international markets.”

Maple Leaf’s brand portfolio includes Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co., Lightlife and Field Roast. Also this week, the company announced its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 results; total company sales grew by 2.7% in the fiscal year and sales in the meat protein group rose 3.1% in that time frame.