Ahold Delhaize USA Names Chief Sustainability Officer

Ahold Delhaize USA has named Marc Stolzman its chief sustainability officer, reporting to CEO JJ Fleeman. In his new role, Stolzman will oversee all aspects of health and sustainability for the U.S. businesses, including strategy and goal setting, in accordance with Ahold Delhaize’s global sustainability ambitions and commitments, in addition to all U.S. regulatory, compliance and financial reporting.

“As one of the largest food retailers on the East Coast, we are committed to being a sustainable retailer as we work to create healthier communities and a healthier planet,” said Fleeman. “As we work through important and complex sustainability efforts in the next several years, including eliminating carbon emissions, bringing to market healthier products, stopping food waste, reducing single-use plastics, and more, Marc’s proven leadership and deep financial background will be instrumental in driving our ambitious goals.”

Stolzman joined Ahold Delhaize USA five years ago as executive lead, finance for Peapod Digital Labs. This role encompassed managing finance for the digital, e-commerce and commercial business, in addition to leading various cross-company initiatives to position the company for future success. Before joining Ahold Delhaize USA, he was CFO and then president of Kymeta Corp. He has also held CFO roles at Zulily, Zumiez, Blue Nile and Imperium Renewables. Additionally, he held several executive-level roles at Starbucks Coffee Co., including SVP of international finance and business development and CFO of Starbucks Japan.

“I’m honored to take on this role in the U.S.,” noted Stolzman, who is based in Ahold Delhaize USA’s Quincy, Mass., office. “I look forward to working with each of the U.S. brands, which are already leaders in sustainability, as well as our suppliers and partners, as we together pursue our passion for empowering healthier people and a healthier planet.”

Last December, parent company Ahold Delhaize appointed Alex Holt chief sustainability officer and member of its executive committee, effective June 1. Holt succeeds Jan Ernst de Groot, Ahold Delhaize’s chief legal officer and chief sustainability officer, who will retire on May 31.

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, operates more than 2,000 stores across 23 states and is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. companies consist of its local brands, Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop; Retail Business Services, a U.S. support services company providing services to the brands; Peapod Digital Labs, its digital and e-commerce engine; and ADUSA Distribution & Transportation. PG also named Ahold Delhaize USA one of its Retailers of the Century and among its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.