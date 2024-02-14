Georgia-Pacific Appoints New Chief Commercial Officer

Georgia-Pacific, a manufacturer known for its bath tissue, paper towels, napkins, paper-based consumer packaging and other products, has promoted Chris Warburton to chief commercial officer for the consumer products group. The 20-year company veteran is tasked with leading the combined sales force for both the retail and way-from-home businesses.

Most recently, Warburton was SVP of sales at Georgia Pacific. Before steadily moving up during his nearly two decades at the CPG, he worked for the Campbell Soup Co.

"At Georgia-Pacific, we strive every day to increase the value and mutual benefit we create with our partners, and to focus talent and resources on opportunities that accelerate our customers' success," said David Duncan, EVP of Georgia-Pacific's Consumer Products Group. "Chris' experience and deep knowledge of our customers, along with his proven leadership within our customer-facing organization, will continue to drive the momentum our team has built in delivering high-quality products, service and support."

Georgia-Pacific also announced the elevation of Erin Beckman to SVP, GP Pro Sales, within the commercial foodservice and industrial products business. She takes on that position after serving as VP of national distribution and national end users for GP PRO.

The Atlanta-based Georgia-Pacific has a brand portfolio that includes Quilted Northern, Angel Soft, Brawny, Dixie, enMotion, Sparkle and Vanity Fair. Earlier in February, the company unveiled a new package design for the Angel Soft brand, the first time since the brand was introduced in 1987 to replace a photorealistic angel with an animated depiction.