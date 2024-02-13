EXCLUSIVE: Flashfood Eyes Data Transformation With New Executive

Flashfood is on a roll as of late, having just appointed a new CEO and chief customer officer, as well as unveiling a new visual identity. The company exclusively shared with Progressive Grocer that it has now filled the newly created role head of data and analytics with grocery veteran Rosie Poultney, a move that promises to set Flashfood up for success as it enters a new era.

Poultney, who most recently led advanced analytics at Ahold Delhaize USA’s Peapod Digital Labs, told Progressive Grocer she was most drawn to Flashfood for its mission to feed families, not landfills. “I really wanted to find something that was about giving back, that was about sustainability, that made me feel good about myself,” Poultney said.

According to the company, her appointment will help Flashfood lead the industry as a data partner by delivering valuable insights to its retail customers and also create monetization opportunities within food waste solutions.

“Flashfood has the potential to solve the connected problems of food waste and food access for the communities our retail partners serve,” said CEO Nicholas Bertram. “We can also enhance the existing acquisition and retention efforts of our retail partners by using Flashfood data to connect the grocery industry to this important group of consumers. Rosie has the expertise and the passion for our mission required to build this.”

Continued Bertram: “I envision the next 24 months she will produce this and even more as she leads our newly integrated data science function to its full potential. This will drive the industry forward by leaps and bounds towards what we all want – food to stay within the food system and on the plates of families across North America.”

Indeed, as Poultney steps into her new role, she says she will work to optimize what Flashfood already has in place and start building upon the data relationships the company has with its partners. Poultney also plans to take a deep dive into transactional data to better understand how individual customers interact with the organization and find ways to more effectively communicate with them, while also building tools for further success.

As for Flashfood’s data transformation, Poultney says the company will focus on the real-time data and analytics surrounding each Flashfood zone at individual stores in an effort to create tools that both make the customer experience better and help store managers more efficiently utilize and stock their displays.

By partnering with retailers across North America, Flashfood offers shoppers nutritious staples at affordable prices, and reduces the amount of food going to landfills. The company currently partners with more than 2,000 stores across North America.