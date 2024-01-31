TWIG Podcast: Flashfood Brings Back the Art of the Deal

The Flashfood app marketplace connects shoppers with fresh produce, meat and other groceries at local grocery stores at up to 50% off. The company's new Chief Customer Officer Jordan Schenck is joining the TWIG Podcast at the ideal time, as the company recently debuted its new visual identity. Jordan led the team on this brand refresh that’s rooted in a new mission: for every family to eat well, without compromise. She gives us a behind-the-scenes look on the process of updating the company’s campaign, which explores the joy that happens when shoppers save money on groceries.

Jordan delves into the idea of bringing back the beauty of a deal. While "deal" was once perceived as a “dirty” word, with some consumers opting to forgo discounted items because they're not considered premium or quality, saving money is now a big trend. Bargain hunters are going viral on social media platforms like TikTok, where some accounts gain massive a massive following by simply sharing how they were save money when shopping. As Jordan points out, programs like Flashfood can help retailers make grocery deals attractive again.

Flashfood can also provide a solution for retailers' shrink/food waste issues and help meet sustainability goals. Plus, Jordan talks about another important aspect: Flashfood as a traffic driver. Retailers who adopt the program are seeing customers returning more frequently.

