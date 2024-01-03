Top Women in Grocery Podcast: Behind a Global Brand

Liz Bleakley, head of PR and communications for St Pierre Groupe, joins the first podcast of the new year. St Pierre Groupe is an international bakery business based in Manchester, England, and home to various brands, including the popular St Pierre brioche.

A 2023 Top Women in Grocery and GenNext honoree, Liz talks about her career journey that started in music and later landed her in the food and drink industry. She currently has an interesting task of telling a brand story across continents, which involves promoting a U.K.-based company’s French-inspired bread that is America’s No. 1 brioche brand.

Liz also leads the corporate social responsibility strategy at St Pierre Groupe. She describes the “red thread” that ties all her initiatives together. Not only does St Pierre Groupe aim to make everyday magnifique by providing quality experiences through its products, but it also works to provide quality experiences through its various charitable initiatives.

During this episode, the always-friendly Liz also shares some simple yet impactful advice for up-and-comers in the industry: “If you can share a smile or a laugh with someone, you will have a much greater impact on them and they’re more likely to remember you."